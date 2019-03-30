Democrats Need To Do Some Serious Introspection Before 2020 – But They Won’t

Following 675 days of vigorous sleuthing, Robert Mueller submitted his Special Counsel investigation report to newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr on March 22.

And, quite literally overnight, what the American left had promised would be President Donald Trump’s undoing turned out to be exactly what we were all expecting: a colossal waste of time and money, revealing next to nothing.

With no further indictments coming from the probe, and no evidence arising to indicate Russian collusion, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone would be all the left had to show for Mueller’s $25 million effort to string up high-profile individuals who helped create Trump’s upset victory in the 2016 election.

And make no mistake, that is exactly what this whole thing was about to begin with.

Unsurprisingly, left-wing talking heads, politicians and “comedians” were quick to be fully transparent in their foolish contempt for the results of the over 2-year long investigation.

The Spin Zone

Several of these figures turned, first and foremost, to rejecting Mueller’s findings outright.

I guess, people like Bill Maher “don’t need the Mueller report to know (Trump)’s a traitor” because they “have a TV.” Nothing like turning on the television knowing that the vast majority of the channels are happily waiting to feed your confirmation bias.

Meanwhile, blowhards like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews had the gal to take things a step further, turning on Mueller and constructing a borderline conspiracy theory by suggesting that he was secretly “letting Trump off the hook.”

Nevertheless, as more of the report came to light over the weekend, the left’s more socially manipulative leaders from Washington to Hollywood — those schooled in the art of cultural Marxism by bogus sociological theorists and modern academia — came out of the woodwork having already prepared for the worst-case scenario that Mueller came up short.

And they were more than ready to employ their most practiced technique: The Spin.

It’s Always Something Else

According to the Hollywood elites and fresh-faced congressional Democrats spinning this version of the yarn, it was never actually about the Mueller report — or it never should have been.

One particular Twitter exchange which took place Saturday between actor George Takei, one of Hollywood’s most esteemed progressive advocates, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez perfectly exemplifies the new narrative.

Takei kicked things off, explaining — primarily for us Middle American plebeians deemed too stupid to understand — how the real problem at hand was never whether Trump committed high crimes or whether he would be impeached and removed as a result.

That was inconsequential. In fact, the whole Mueller report was apparently inconsequential.

According to Takei, what truly mattered was addressing the supposedly manifest climate of residual racism and bigotry which taints the U.S. and resulted in the election of Trump in the first place.

Let’s say Trump goes down in disgrace from Mueller or the SDNY or Congressional investigations. We’re left with a big question: How did a guy like that get elected? Why do so many still support him? We can’t just say “Fox News” or “Russians.” We have serious issues to sort out. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 23, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Takei’s point, retweeting to add the following:

This is the REAL conversation we need to have as a country. As horrific as this president is, he is a symptom of much deeper problems. Even foreign influence plays on nat’l wounds that we refuse to address: income inequality, racism, corruption,a willingness to excuse bigotry. https://t.co/wtebX4Tfld — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

A woman was nominated for the first time in history to be the Democratic Party’s candidate in a presidential election, promised a victory by Hollywood and the media and then trounced when the results poured in on election night.

As such, the left can accept only two possible explanations: Hillary Clinton was cheated, or the system is broken and something is inherently wrong with America and the electorate.

All one need do is take a hard look at what candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination are advocating on the campaign trail, or what Democrat leaders are pushing for in their newly won chamber of Congress, to understand this.

Some of the left’s most frequently cited points of emphasis lately have been adding seats to the Supreme Court, abolishing the Electoral College system and lowering the voting age.

Hard to believe this is all coincidence. Particularly when one considers how Trump’s appointments have shifted the balance of the Supreme Court or the fact the 2016 election was one of just four in which the Electoral College went against the popular vote throughout American history.

In other words, it’s always something else with these people — and it always will be.

Until another president sits in the Oval Office, the left will do everything in its power to relitigate the 2016 election and delegitimize this president and his accomplishments.

Perhaps Some Introspection?

Fortunately for conservatives, these pathetic — and at times infuriating — attempts the left has made at relitigating the results of the 2016 election are emblematic of the modern progressive left’s Achilles’ heel.

That heel being the left’s tacit inability to do anything remotely resembling introspection.

In his 2018 self-help book “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” Jordan B. Peterson devotes an entire chapter to the notion that you should always “Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world.”

It is a wisdom which dates back to the Bible, rewritten time and again by history’s greatest literary figures. Unfortunately, however, it a wisdom human beings tend to forget. Yet, it seems this wisdom is not only forgotten by the New Left, but utterly unfathomable to its standard-bearers.

The idea that Americans simply do not want to hear that their country is a terrible, awful, no good, very bad place: Impossible. The idea that Democrats, and many Republicans, had in previous years forgotten Middle America: Preposterous. The idea that maybe Clinton should have campaigned in important states like Michigan and Wisconsin: Beside the point.

The idea that maybe — just maybe — the problem is not the American system or electorate, but the left’s strategy, attitude or message: Entirely incomprehensible in the eyes of the Democratic Party.

And so long as the Democratic Party refuses to look inward and shoulder some piece of the blame for the results of the 2016 election, Trump can rest assured he will stroll back into the White House in 2020.

Trust that the American people do not appreciate being blamed by Democrats for the left’s many flaws and mistakes.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

