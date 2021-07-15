Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday to urge him to provide internet access to Cuban freedom demonstrators after such access was shut off by the nation’s communist government.

“I write to urge you to assist in providing Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship,” DeSantis wrote.

“As you know, the Cuban people are taking to the streets to protest the Communist regime, and the Cuban government has responded with violence. At first, the world could see the images and videos of this mass movement, but now the tyrannical regime of President Miguel Díaz-Canel has shut off access to the Internet,” he added.

I urge President Biden to assist in providing internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under a cruel dictatorship.https://t.co/fjSKNxuchW pic.twitter.com/br4iPHZ4k1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 14, 2021

DeSantis emphasized the importance of addressing the issue quickly, as many Florida residents who were born in Cuba or who have relatives in the nation can no longer reach their family members.

“The Cuban people have lost their ability to communicate with one another, and many Floridians born in Cuba have no information on the safety of their loved ones. Equally as important, the world has also lost the ability to see what is happening on the ground as the Cuban people rise in support of freedom,” the governor added.

Later in the letter, DeSantis wrote, “I urge you to act immediately to provide all necessary authorizations, indemnifications, and funding to American businesses with the capability to provide Internet access for the people of Cuba. Steps must be taken immediately.”

He concluded, “Internet access for the Cuban people is of critical importance as they stand up against the repressive Communist government. In the hands of these brave individuals, such access may be the key to finally bringing democracy to the island.”

DeSantis tweeted on Tuesday, “I had a good discussion with leaders in the Cuban-American community about the communist dictatorship’s crimes against the people of Cuba.”

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba and we are united in our support of their right to choose freedom over the communist regime,” he added.

I had a good discussion with leaders in the Cuban-American community about the communist dictatorship’s crimes against the people of Cuba. We stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba and we are united in our support of their right to choose freedom over the communist regime. pic.twitter.com/nFF4cAKwcG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2021

He also clarified that Cuban protesters were not upset about COVID-19 vaccines, as some had publicized.

DeSantis said, “The people of Cuba are not protesting about COVID vaccines or shortages — they are demanding an end to the Communist dictatorship that has imprisoned the island for more than six decades.”

The people of Cuba are not protesting about COVID vaccines or shortages — they are demanding an end to the Communist dictatorship that has imprisoned the island for more than six decades. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/uNuPb4t89y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2021

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has also urged the White House to act in support of Cuba’s freedom.

After our meeting with @WhiteHouse yesterday we wrote a follow up to @Potus on 4 specific actions on #Cuba #SOSCubaLibre pic.twitter.com/hQcXWfhawG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

Many across the state of Florida and nationwide continue to urge support for the Cuban freedom protest movement.

