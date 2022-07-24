President Joe Biden has COVID and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wished him a “speedy” recovery on Friday, while also wishing the U.S. a recovery from Biden.

DeSantis, campaigning for re-election as Florida’s chief executive, was present at the conservative group Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa on Friday, and his fiery remarks have many wondering if he will become an official 2024 presidential contender, the Washington Examiner reported.

But regardless of whether he will run for the White House, DeSantis criticized Biden for his actions as president and the problems his administration have brought upon Americans.

“I must say he did test positive for COVID,” DeSantis said. “And I want to, on the behalf of the state of Florida, wish President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID. And I also want to wish the United States of America a speedy recovery from Joe Biden.”

The president tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

Biden has reportedly developed body aches and a sore throat from the virus and is undergoing treatment with the drug Paxlovid.

But while Biden is suffering COVID symptoms, DeSantis pointed out how the whole country is suffering from high gas prices, an immigration crisis on the southern border and rampant inflation.

“He came in and cranked the printing presses, kneecapped American energy, and he also opened our southern border,” DeSantis said.

“And what we’ve seen in the last year and a half is the largest illegal migration into this country in the history of the United States of America. We have record human trafficking, we have record sex trafficking, and we have record drug trafficking,” the Florida governor added.

Do you want DeSantis to run for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In contrast, DeSantis brought up his own track record as governor of Florida, listing how he helped his state and counteracted “woke” measures and fighting the culture wars.

He reminded his audience of how he battled oppressive COVID measures in Florida during the pandemic. He has supported and signed into law the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act that dealt a blow to woke teaching in public schools.

DeSantis also predicted that Republicans would retake the House and the upcoming 2022 elections.

These comments, along with his harsh criticism of Biden, seem to be pointing toward the possibility of DeSantis soon announcing his own run for the White House.

Up to this point, DeSantis has danced around the question of a presidential run and has given no firm indication on his plans.

In June, the Florida governor said even joked that it was “futile” to keep pressing him on issue, Politico reported.

He even said “nice try” when he was asked point blank if he would forgo a presidential run if former President Donald Trump decided to run again.

DeSantis’ continual comments on the current presidency and the way he touts his own accomplishments seem to indicate that he may be building up to an announcement, but there is no certainty until he really does.

He may be biding his time, or simply think that he can be more useful in Florida for the time being.

But no matter what DeSantis’ own future plans may be, many can agree with him that the U.S. is in need of a recovery from the wreckage of the Biden administration — as “speedy” as possible.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.