DeSantis Nails Biden, Says POTUS Has Blood on His Hands After Admin Flew Alleged Murderer to FL

 By Kipp Jones  November 11, 2021 at 2:39pm
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida blamed the murder of a man last month in Jacksonville, allegedly by an illegal migrant, on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies on Wednesday night during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

DeSantis slammed Biden and federal officials for reportedly using late-night flights to bring migrants to the city on at least 70 occasions throughout the last several months, which he said occurred with no warning from the administration.

One of those migrants, 24-year-old Yery Medina Ulloa, is accused of stabbing a man to death in Jacksonville.

Francisco Javier Cuellar, 46, a father of four, was dead in early October, and police say Medina Ulloa stabbed him to death during a dispute. The suspect was found on Oct. 7 covered in blood, WJXT-TV reported.

Police say Ulloa, who entered the country from Honduras, had told immigration officials in Texas he was only 17 and that his name was Reynel Alexander Hernandez, The Florida Times-Union reported last week.

State officials say the accused killer was among those the Biden administration relocated to Florida, flying him to Jacksonville in August, WJXT reported.

According to DeSantis, the president has blood on his hands in the murder case.

“Unfortunately, there was a tragic situation,” he told Hannity in reference to Cuellar’s stabbing death. “One of the illegals that Biden flew in committed a murder in Florida recently, and that individual who died would be alive had Biden not been doing this.”

“So, this is really serious stuff,” DeSantis said. “We’re looking at ways to be able to protect this state.”



The governor also teased that “some news” on the matter will be released in the coming weeks with regard to holding federal officials accountable.

The comments to Hannity came hours after DeSantis told reporters he was considering busing illegal immigrants relocated to Florida north to Biden’s home state of Delaware.

At a news conference in Jacksonville, he said he would do what he could to keep Floridians safe from migrant crime and to also tackle the root issue, which is the country’s open southern border.



“We’re going to get together and figure out what we can do in the immediate term to protect folks in Florida,” DeSantis said.

Noting that the Biden administration has not prioritized protecting American citizens in Florida, he said, “Clearly, I think, the state should be able to come in and provide protections, and so that’s what we’re going to be looking to do.”

The governor threatened to export those who have been flown to Jacksonville.

“If they’re going to come here, you know, we’ll provide buses … I will send them to Delaware,” DeSantis said.

The Washington Examiner, citing a conversation with DeSantis’ public safety czar, Larry Keefe, reported that an average of 36 passengers have been on each of about 70 flights ferrying illegal immigrants from the border and into Florida.

Those flights began over the summer, Keefe said.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
