Share
News
Office workers wearing face masks stand far apart from one another in an office
OSHA will apparently rely on workers to enforce its vaccine mandate by policing other employees. (Luis Alvarez / Getty Images)

Overstretched OSHA Will Rely on American Workers to Rat on Their Bosses if They Flout Biden's Vax Mandate

 By Michael Austin  November 10, 2021 at 5:07pm
Share

In order to enforce the new federal vaccine mandate, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is apparently counting on workers to police their employers and co-workers.

As OSHA only has 1,850 inspectors to oversee 130 million workers at 8 million job sites, the agency is relying on “a corps of informers to identify violations of the order: Employees who will presumably be concerned enough to turn in their own employers if their co-workers go unvaccinated or fail to undergo weekly tests to show they’re virus-free.”

Debbie Berkowitz, a former OSHA chief of staff, told the Associated Press as much in a report released on Tuesday.

“There is no army of OSHA inspectors that is going to be knocking on employers door or even calling them,” Berkowitz said.

“They’re going to rely on workers and their union representatives to file complaints where the company is totally flouting the law.”

Trending:
Prosecutorial Misconduct: Rittenhouse Could Walk After Prosecution Grossly Mishandles Questioning

The acting chief of OSHA, Jim Frederick, seemed to confirm that was in fact the case.

According to Frederick, the agency would focus on job sites “where workers need assistance to have a safe and healthy workplace,” which “typically comes through in the form of a complaint.”

That seems to be in line with how OSHA operates in general.

According to the AP, roughly 20 to 25 percent of OSHA inspections all begin with some sort of complaint.

Is OSHA's vaccine rule constitutional?

It has been less than two weeks since OSHA announced the new vaccination rule would be taking effect.

The agency announced the vaccine mandate originally proposed by President Joe Biden — requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to either ensure their workers are all vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests — would take the form of an emergency temporary standard.

As an emergency temporary standard, the rule went into effect immediately.

Businesses that fail to ensure their employees’ vaccination could be hit with fines of $14,000 per violation.

However, two days after the announcement, a federal court temporarily blocked the rule.

Related:
Bribery? NY State Giving Out 50 Full-Ride Scholarships - But They're Only for Vaccinated Kids

According to Reuters, the nationwide stay was handed down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The court found “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the vaccine mandate.

According to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, emergency hearings regarding the mandate “will take place soon.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




loading
Overstretched OSHA Will Rely on American Workers to Rat on Their Bosses if They Flout Biden's Vax Mandate
Liberals Melt Down, Claim Judge Is Biased Because His Ringtone Is 'God Bless the USA'
Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed
Biden's America: Inflation Skyrockets to Highest Level in 30 Years with 6.2% Surge in Consumer Prices
Shock Japanese Study: No Evidence That Closing the Schools Reduced the Spread of COVID-19
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.