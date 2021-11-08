Share
Commentary

Illegal Alien Faked Being a Minor While Crossing Border, Now He's Charged with Murdering FL Man: Report

 By Michael Austin  November 8, 2021 at 4:39pm
Share

The United States needs secure borders.

Sadly, the leftists currently overseeing our cultural and political institutions don’t seem to understand that fact.

If they did, 24-year-old Honduran immigrant Yery Noel Medina Ulloa never would have been able to allegedly stab a Florida father of four to death.

According to the New York Post, Ulloa entered the country illegally this summer, posing as an unaccompanied minor despite being 24 years of age.

On Oct. 7, police in Jacksonville, Florida, found Ulloa covered in blood after he allegedly killed Francisco Javier Cuellar, 46.

Trending:
Biden Responds to Skyrocketing Gas Prices by Thinking About Shutting Down Another American Pipeline

Nearly a week later on Oct. 13, after placing Ulloa in a juvenile detention facility, police discovered he was not in fact a minor, the Post reported.

The outlet reported Cuellar had taken in Ulloa after the illegal immigrant had falsely told authorities he was 17 years old.

Has Biden kept the border safe?

Ulloa had previously confessed to his own mother that he planned on deceiving border authorities, according to the Post.

“When he entered [the U.S.] he told me, ‘Mommy, I didn’t go in with my name,’” Ulloa’s mother, Wendy Florencia Ulloa, told Univision.

“‘I went in with the name of another person because right there at the shelter they helped me.'”

Ulloa was then given a “Notice to Appear” before being released into the country, authorities told the Post.

According to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, “When a child who is not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian is apprehended by immigration authorities, the child is transferred to the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) … These sponsors live in many states.”

Related:
As US Border Crisis Rages On, Kamala Harris Is Headed to Europe to Discuss the Border Crisis There

This policy is much like many of the left-wing border/immigration policies — it appears compassionate, but, in effect, is anything but.

After all, no one would call what happened to Cuellar an act of compassion.

In an effort to appear inclusive and welcoming, the left’s weak immigration policies have simply made it easier for illegal immigrants to skip in line and game the system.

It also allows dangerous criminals easy access to enter the country.

As President Joe Biden’s border crisis continues to devastate the country, more and more immigrants are gaming the weak system currently in place, like Ulloa reportedly did.

But Biden refuses to do anything about it.

The president refuses to admit he was wrong, to admit that tougher, Trump-esque border policies were the right move for this country.

Likely because of that, four children in Florida no longer have a father.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include running the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University




loading
Illegal Alien Faked Being a Minor While Crossing Border, Now He's Charged with Murdering FL Man: Report
Election Chaos Sparks Investigation After Fishy 'Poll Worker Error' in New Jersey
Conservative News Media Exposed Corruption in Virginia Schools, Helped Turn the State Red
Americans Across the Nation Are Drawing a Hard Line, Starting in the City Where George Floyd Died
NJ Election Chaos: Early Vote Double-Counted in Hudson County, Was Fixed and Gave GOP Candidate Lead
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.