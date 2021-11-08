Illegal Alien Faked Being a Minor While Crossing Border, Now He's Charged with Murdering FL Man: Report

The United States needs secure borders.

Sadly, the leftists currently overseeing our cultural and political institutions don’t seem to understand that fact.

If they did, 24-year-old Honduran immigrant Yery Noel Medina Ulloa never would have been able to allegedly stab a Florida father of four to death.

According to the New York Post, Ulloa entered the country illegally this summer, posing as an unaccompanied minor despite being 24 years of age.

On Oct. 7, police in Jacksonville, Florida, found Ulloa covered in blood after he allegedly killed Francisco Javier Cuellar, 46.

Nearly a week later on Oct. 13, after placing Ulloa in a juvenile detention facility, police discovered he was not in fact a minor, the Post reported.

#BREAKING: 24 yr old Yery Noel Medina Ulloa pleads not guilty to second degree not premeditated murder & tampering with evidence charges in connection to the death of 46 yr old Francisco Javier Cuellar. His pre-trial hearing will happen later this month.https://t.co/58ceI5wtGa pic.twitter.com/YxaOmS1Y4K — Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) November 4, 2021

The outlet reported Cuellar had taken in Ulloa after the illegal immigrant had falsely told authorities he was 17 years old.

Ulloa had previously confessed to his own mother that he planned on deceiving border authorities, according to the Post.

“When he entered [the U.S.] he told me, ‘Mommy, I didn’t go in with my name,’” Ulloa’s mother, Wendy Florencia Ulloa, told Univision.

“‘I went in with the name of another person because right there at the shelter they helped me.'”

Ulloa was then given a “Notice to Appear” before being released into the country, authorities told the Post.

According to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, “When a child who is not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian is apprehended by immigration authorities, the child is transferred to the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) … These sponsors live in many states.”

This policy is much like many of the left-wing border/immigration policies — it appears compassionate, but, in effect, is anything but.

After all, no one would call what happened to Cuellar an act of compassion.

In an effort to appear inclusive and welcoming, the left’s weak immigration policies have simply made it easier for illegal immigrants to skip in line and game the system.

It also allows dangerous criminals easy access to enter the country.

As President Joe Biden’s border crisis continues to devastate the country, more and more immigrants are gaming the weak system currently in place, like Ulloa reportedly did.

But Biden refuses to do anything about it.

The president refuses to admit he was wrong, to admit that tougher, Trump-esque border policies were the right move for this country.

Likely because of that, four children in Florida no longer have a father.

