DeSantis' New Book Scores Huge Win Within Minutes of Going on Sale

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new book moved to number one on Amazon Tuesday morning within minutes of its release.

“The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” quickly jumped ahead of the competition across all categories to take the top spot.

The book outlines the Florida Republican’s thoughts on leadership and the ongoing culture war of which he has positioned himself as a leader for the conservative movement.

Since the pandemic began almost three years ago, many Americans have looked to Florida as a beacon for freedom from medical tyranny and as a staunch opponent of radical gender and racial ideologies.

DeSantis, who was first elected in 2018, covers these topics and more throughout the book’s 288 pages.

The book is described as a “firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci” and promised to offer “something rare from an elected leader: stories of victory.”

DeSantis describes it as a “winning blueprint for patriots across the country.”

“The Courage To Be Free” has seemingly polarized Amazon’s readers and as of the time of publication had only received either five or one-star reviews.

The book’s much-anticipated release has seen it thoroughly condemned by establishment media critics — which likely motivated many who oppose DeSantis and his policies to leave negative reviews.

But a wave of negativity was unable to stop “The Courage To Be Free” from immediately jumping to number one.

DeSantis took on the elites in both parties in the book and was highly critical of using the U.S. military to nation build.

In the book, DeSantis credited his military service in Iraq for shaping his views on foreign policy.

The governor took on politically-motivated teachers, such as his instructors at both Harvard and Yale.

He also mentioned former President Donald Trump, who he credits for helping him win Florida’s 2018 gubernatorial primary via an endorsement.

“Trump also brought a unique star power to the race,” DeSantis wrote. “If someone had asked me, as a kid growing up in the eighties and nineties, to name someone who was rich, I — and probably nearly all my friends — would have responded by naming Donald Trump.”

He credited the former president — who many believe he might face in the upcoming GOP Primary — for making the Republican Party listen to voters.

“Since Ronald Reagan flew back to California on January 20, 1989, the GOP grass roots had been longing for someone who rejected the old-guard way of doing business and who could speak to their concerns and aspirations,” DeSantis wrote of Trump.

He added, “Trump supported policies that appealed to the base in a way that GOP leaders in the DC swamp had been either incapable of doing or unwilling to do.”

DeSantis narrowly defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018 but cruised to re-election this past November against Democrat Charlie Crist.

A hard copy of “The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” is selling for $23.46, on Amazon.

A digital version can be purchased for $15.99.

