A hard-left-leaning publication took a lot of heat on social media for saying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, was somehow worse than convicted murderer Donald Dillbeck, right, who was executed by the state Thursday. (Wilfredo Lee / AP; Florida Department of Corrections / AP)

HuffoPo Claims Executed Inmate Was a 'Victim of DeSantis' - But Look What Article Cleverly Left Out

 By Johnathan Jones  February 24, 2023 at 3:26pm
Far-left HuffPost sided with a man who slashed a mother’s throat and killed a cop in order to score a sleazy political point against Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

The site obviously never hides its left-wing slant, and serious people never expect substantive reporting or opinions from its pages.

But a story written by “reporter” Jessica Schulberg and published by the junk outlet sent Ariana Huffington’s creation to a shocking new low.

The website offered up this abomination of a headline: “Florida Executes Man Used As ‘Political Pawn’ By Ron DeSantis.”

In reality, the man committed murders in a state where capital punishment was on the table and the state carried out its lawful duty to exact justice for the victims.

Schulberg led a Thursday-evening story with a quote from twice-convicted killer Donald Dillbeck, 59, who politicized his own death before he was killed by lethal injection in Starke, Florida, on Thursday evening.

“I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up,” Dillbeck stated in a comment to open Schulberg’s piece. “But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse.”

Schulberg’s angle to the story, which was sympathetic to Dillbeck in its tone, cleverly left out the grisly details of how he ended up on death row.

Here are the facts about him, per the Associated Press:

Should all murderers receive the death penalty?
  • As a teen, Dillbeck stabbed a man in Indiana while he attempted to rob the victim of his CB radio.
  • While on the lam in Florida, Dillbeck shot and killed Lee County Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall in Fort Myers Beach with his own gun.
  • After almost a decade into a life sentence for the cold-blooded murder, Dillbeck escaped.
  • While he was out, Dillbeck procured a paring knife and stabbed 44-year-old Faye Vann 20 times with it before he slashed her throat in Tallahassee.

HuffPost postured as if it had taken issue with the fact Dillbeck’s jury voted 8-4 when it sentenced him to death. Schulberg slanted her article in favor of unanimous decisions.

DeSantis supports capital punishment by a majority vote, which was the law when Vann was brutally murdered. Meanwhile, Schulberg cited sources who explained to her how archaic they believed Dillbeck’s execution was.

But none of that was the point of her article. The point was not to highlight Dillbeck as a man done wrong by the justice system.

The narrative was certainly was not to shed light on Vann and other female victims of violent crime.

The story was published and disseminated purely as an attack against DeSantis.

Vann’s adult children actually thanked the governor personally in a hand-written letter for not stopping their mother’s killer from meeting his fate. Schulberg left that out of her piece until DeSantis ally Christina Pushaw shared it online.

HuffPost was rightly eviscerated on Twitter all evening after it shared Schulberg’s obscene piece on its opinion page.

HuffPost’s editors are so desperate for content they feel could harm a popular Republican they opened an article with a quote that accused him of doing “worse” than two gruesome murders.

In doing so, the outlet is currently at rock bottom — which is saying a lot.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




