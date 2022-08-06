Share
News

DeSantis Prevails Against Dems' 2-Year Battle Over Supreme Court Appointee, Says She is the 'American Dream'

 By Jack Davis  August 6, 2022 at 2:02pm
Share

An immigrant blocked from ascending to Florida’s highest court by a Democrat-initiated lawsuit was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court Friday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis was born in Jamaica and legally immigrated in 2004. She graduated from Florida Coastal Law School in 2010.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by this appointment to continue my service to the people of our great state of Florida,” Francis said, according to Fox News. “I know I’ve said this before on prior occasions, but I have to say it again — I stand before you as the epitome of the American Dream.”

Trending:
China Won't Like What Just Decided to Take an Extended Stay Around Taiwan

“I’m humbled that I get to be a part of this great American experiment, and to serve at the highest level of our state judiciary. The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way that we do that as a judiciary is by respecting and observing the limited role that our judges play in our Constitutional system of government,” Francis said.

Her dream had been deferred in 2020 when DeSantis first appointed her, but the appointment was blocked because she had not been a member of the bar for 10 years at the time of the appointment.

As noted by the Federalist Society, of which Francis is a member, Francis joined the bar on September 24, 2010.

Does this sound like she will be a good judge?

DeSantis announced his nomination of her on May 26, 2020, just four months shy of the legal minimum requirement.

“We had someone file a lawsuit to try and keep her off the court because they said she can’t be appointed until she reaches the 10-year mark,” DeSantis said, according to Politico. “It was disappointing … it was all politics, it was not anything based in principle.”

Democratic state Rep. Geraldine Thompson filed the lawsuit in 2020, and said she still believes Francis is not qualified.

“Floridians lack confidence in the courts because they see that people are being appointed based on a political agenda rather than knowledge of the law and fitness,” she said. “It’s disturbing.”

Related:
Priest Receives 3 Months in Jail for Sitting in Abortion Clinic Too Long

DeSantis saw it differently.

“Judge Renatha Francis has an incredible life story that epitomizes the American dream and proves that those who come to our country have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and, through hard work and the application of their God-given talents, reach the highest heights of whatever field they choose,” he said.

Francis said she believes in applying the law  “as written” and that this philosophy is “essential to preserving liberty.”

“I may be taking my seat on the bench two years later than anticipated, but as a student of history I continue to be in awe of this country’s respect for the rule of law and the freedoms guaranteed in the text of the United States Constitution,” she said, according to WPBF-TV.

“As a Supreme Court Justice I will apply the law as written by the people’s duly-elected representatives, knowing that I am a member of the judiciary in a system with separation of powers,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Polio Rears Its Head Again, NY Health Department Says Case Is Just 'Tip of the Iceberg'
DeSantis Prevails Against Dems' 2-Year Battle Over Supreme Court Appointee, Says She is the 'American Dream'
Report: Biden Gearing Up to Approve Another Massive Ukraine Weapons Package, Leaving Congress Out of It
Actress Severely Burned After Crashing Into Home, Video Shows Her Speeding Through Neighborhood Shortly Before Wreck
Biden's DOJ Intensifies War on Police with Indictment of Breonna Taylor Officers
See more...

Conversation