DeSantis Takes Massive Legal Action Against Venue That Hosted Sick 'All Ages' Drag Show

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is once again taking a stand against the woke indoctrination of children by filing legal action against a venue that hosted a sexually explicit drag show with children in attendance.

On Friday, Florida’s Voice reported that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revoked the liquor license of the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation after it admitted children to a Christmas-themed drag show in December.

The department’s complaint said that promotional materials for the event “unequivocally stated ‘[a]ll ages welcome'” and that “children appearing to be less than 6 years of age” were exposed to the sexual performance.

WARNING: The following contains graphic material that some readers may find offensive.

The complaint alleged that performers exposed prosthetic breasts and genitalia to children and simulated acts including masturbation and abortion.

The department also stated that the show featured a sexually explicit parody of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” called “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer.”

WATCH: A child is seen in the audience watching sexual drag performances pic.twitter.com/vpl1J3js6f — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 29, 2022

According to Florida’s Voice, the drag show had toured around the state, stopping in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Clearwater and Orlando. Ahead of the Orlando show, the department received complaints about the sexual nature of the performance.

It issued a warning to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, saying, “Sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance. In short, if you allow children to attend the Drag Fans drag show at your facility, you are putting your license in jeopardy.”

But the warning was ignored, and children were admitted to the performance. Now DeSantis has made good on his threat and revoked the venue’s liquor license.

In a statement, DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin said, “Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something.”

This is just the latest instance of DeSantis taking a firm stance against the woke sexual agenda targeting children in the state of Florida.

In 2021, he signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which forbids inappropriate sexual education targeted at small children in Florida public schools. It was derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

When Disney expressed opposition to the bill, DeSantis didn’t back down. Florida Republicans even went so far as to revoke Disney’s self-governing status in response.

This dedication to defending the innocence of children paid off for DeSantis, leading to a landslide re-election win in the 2022 midterms.

Ron DeSantis is not afraid to stand up for what’s right. He understands that we are engaged in a culture war against the radical left, and is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

It is therefore no wonder that he is being floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. The idea of a DeSantis presidency should terrify the woke left.

