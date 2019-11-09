Despite Dem Insistence, Poll Finds Majority of Americans Oppose Transgenders in Female Sports

A new poll shows that Americans are opposed to a societal overhaul that would allow biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams.

The Rasmussen Reports poll found that only 29 percent of those surveyed would allow biological men who identify as women to compete on sports teams of the gender with which they identify.

Fifty-one percent were opposed.

Even fewer black Americans surveyed support the idea, with 57 percent opposing allowing biological males to compete against women, The Daily Caller reported.

The Equality Act, passed by House Democrats in May, makes “gender identification” a protected characteristic under anti-discrimination rules, thus forcing schools to allow biological males who identify as female to compete on girls’ sports teams.

A recent study from the BMJ medical journal titled “Transwomen in elite sport: scientific and ethical considerations,” found that recent International Olympic Committee rules regarding biological males who identify as women were unfair to biological females.

“Science demonstrates that high testosterone and other male physiology provides a performance advantage in sport suggesting that transwomen retain some of that advantage,” the study stated.

“We conclude that the advantage to transwomen afforded by the IOC guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

But that’s not how Democrats such as Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota see it. Earlier this year, Omar urged Minnesota’s attorney general to investigate USA Powerlifting for its decision to ban a biological male competing as a female from an event, according to Fox News.

“The myth that trans women have a ‘direct competitive advantage’ is not supported by medical science, and it continues to stoke fear and violence against one of the most at-risk communities in the world,” Omar wrote.

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida said the opposite is true, according to Politico.

“A sports team couldn’t treat a transgender woman differently from a woman who is not transgender on the ground that the former is male-bodied,” Steube said in addressing the so-called Equality Act. “Yet, the reality is [when] putting male and female bodied athletes together in open sport … females lose.”

Earlier this year, three female Connecticut high school athletes sued over that state’s rule that allows biological males to compete against biological females, The Washington Post reported.

The complaint was triggered by two transgender athletes competing against biological females who emerged as the state’s top two runners in the girls’ competition

“It’s very frustrating and heartbreaking when us girls are at the start of the race and we already know that these athletes are going to come out and win no matter how hard you try,” athlete Selina Soule, who is among those filing the suit, said. “They took away the spots of deserving girls, athletes.”

“What we are asking for is a return to fairness, and anything that allows a biological male to come into a women’s sporting event and take away their medals or their podium spots or their opportunities to advance or college scholarships is unfair,” Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for the non-profit organization Alliance Defending Freedom, said. “Any solution cannot end up with that as an outcome.”

“The girls repeatedly emphasize they have friends who are transgender; they have nothing against these individuals as individuals,” Holcomb continued. “They just want fairness in sports, and biology is what matters in the sporting context, not a person’s identity.”

Holcomb said there is a reason females compete separately from males.

“Selina and her fellow female athletes train countless hours to shave mere fractions of seconds off their race times,” she said. “They put in that effort in hope of the personal satisfaction of victory, and opportunity to participate in state and regional meets, or a chance at a college scholarship. But girls competing against boys know the outcome before the race even starts: They can’t win. Boys will always have physical advantages over girls; that’s the reason we have women’s sports.”

The Connecticut case is not the only high-profile instance of biological males successfully competing against biological females.

Eastwood is a male. This nonsense needs to stop – female athlete of the week, oh please! https://t.co/kWXa8gcDla — Wendy Francis (@wendyjoyfrancis) November 1, 2019

This fall, June Eastwood, who formerly competed as Jonathan Eastwood, became the first transgender athlete to compete on an NCAA Division I women’s running team by joining the women’s cross country team at the University of Montana, and was honored by the Big Sky Conference recently as female cross country runner of the week.

