Despite Not Being Able to Control Recently Adopted Dog, Bidens Plan on Bringing Another Animal Into the White House

I am not ashamed to admit that I like cats more than dogs. Unpopular opinion, I know.

I am also not ashamed to admit that pets can be a valuable addition to the White House, both as a method of illustrating that the first family is like any other American family, and simply for fun.

I have very little good to say about the Clinton administration, but the Clintons’ cat, Socks, was without a doubt one of the best presidential pets of all time.

NBC News reported Friday that it seems like the Biden family wants in on the fun, as the family’s cat will soon join the Bidens’ two dogs, Champ and Major, at the White House.

Major Biden has proven to be a significant source of stress for the Biden family during Joe Biden’s first few months in the White House. However, first lady Jill Biden is not concerned about how he’ll get along with the family’s cat.

“That was part of his training. They took him into a shelter with cats,” she said. “He did fine.”

Jill Biden might wave away concern about the feline’s safety, but I’m not willing to do so. First, American taxpayers will more than likely be on the hook for any incident that takes place. This has already occurred.

I’m assuming Major was trained to not bite members of the White House security team, but that didn’t stop the cantankerous canine.

He later bit someone again, this time a member of the National Park Service. And yet, the establishment media — as well as Biden’s supporters — continue to fawn over the animals as if nothing ever happened.

@caro the cat you requested seems to be forthcoming! — Natali Morris (@natalimorris) April 30, 2021

David Bowie & Binx see no problem with this. pic.twitter.com/b40jDrDlTw — THE HERD (@tine_theherd) April 30, 2021

Fortunately, some people were able to see reason, and highlighted many of the same concerns that I have expressed:

Because introducing a cat into the mix where an obviously stressed dog has been forced to reside makes perfect sense.🤦‍♀️ — Marina Hodges (@MarinaSHodges) April 30, 2021

Is this a desensitization exercise or is the cat planned as a distraction that will draw them away from juicy Secret Service calves? — Twitadventurer (@twitadventurer) April 30, 2021

What, Major Biden is getting trained to bite cats instead of people? Something wrong with getting him a chew toy instead of a chew cat? — Tom Maguire (@Tom_Maguire) April 30, 2021

All in all, this entire situation has been doggone wild. But when so many other issues require attention — the border crisis for one — why is there a magnifying glass on the Biden pets?

It’s because millions of parents around the nation use pets as a way of teaching their children responsibility. If someone is a responsible pet owner, there is a good chance that they are responsible and dependable in other areas of their lives.

The Bidens have repeatedly proven that they are not responsible pet owners. One of their dogs, clearly uncomfortable in his new environment, keeps biting people, and now they want to introduce a cat into the mix?

Yet, this country has entrusted Joe Biden with our national security, our public policy and the welfare of future generations of Americans. I think that says something about us, doesn’t it?

