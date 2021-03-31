Major Biden is turning into the Hunter Biden of dogs.

Both get glowing praise from the establishment media when they’re being good boys. (“Major Biden is the first shelter dog in the White House! Here’s a 1,000-word article on it!” “Hunter Biden has excised his demons and is pursuing an art career! Here’s a New York Times puff piece about it!”)

Both also have their peccadilloes covered in muted tones when they happen.

In the course of the past week, both wayward Bidens have reminded us of this paradox.

In the case of President Joe Biden’s son, it involved a weird and troubling 2018 incident in which the Secret Service reportedly showed up at a gun shop where he purchased a firearm and demanded to take the paperwork. This came after Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter’s brother Beau and Hunter’s one-time partner, threw the gun in the trash behind a Delaware supermarket only to return and try to find it.

TRENDING: Mother-Son Pair Arrested in Capitol Incursion Seemingly Posed 'Little Threat,' Now Looking at Possible Pre-Trial Release After Appeals Court Ruling

This is important since, according to Politico, Hunter answered “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” on the gun permit paperwork — an issue given Hunter’s past with psychotropic substances.

Most of the establishment media didn’t seem all that interested in this, however. They didn’t even take the obvious anti-wokeness bait: According to a police report, Hunter referred to Mexican supermarket workers as “prolly illegal.”

Major Biden hasn’t done anything as serious as that — although yet again, the rescue dog the media loves to love hasn’t been being a good boy, a very good boy.

On Tuesday, CNN reported Major Biden was involved in yet another biting incident. This time, at least, it didn’t involve a member of the Secret Service, but a National Park Service employee instead.

The incident occurred on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday afternoon. Jeff Mason, the White House correspondent for Reuters, tweeted a bucolic picture of Major getting walked on the lawn at about 5 p.m.

It’s unclear whether this was before or after the biting incident — but it’s worth noting that Major was on a leash, something that hasn’t always been the case with the Biden dogs.

While the White House is being unclear about the timeline — and really, I don’t think any of us should care — Major bit a National Park Service employee at some point during the day.

The individual, who was on duty, needed to be seen by the White House medical unit. Still, the White House insisted it was just a “nip.”

RELATED: NM Rancher Says She Gives Migrants on Her Property Food and Water So They Don't Hurt Her

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk,” Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, told CNN. “Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury.”

This is the second time Major has bit — I’m sorry, “nipped” — someone at the White House. In the first case, according to NBC News, the injuries were described by a Secret Service official as “extremely minor.” “No skin was broken,” the official said.

Afterward, however, both Major Biden and fellow Biden canine Champ were shipped back up to Delaware posthaste.

Major Biden is also the dog who, while apparently “playing” with then-President-elect Biden, ended up breaking his foot.

Joe Biden says he broke foot tripping after shower when he pulled dog’s tail https://t.co/cQgua3eXaO pic.twitter.com/afJbpYwTDe — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020

The president had said in an interview that Major, a German shepherd, was receiving additional training after the first incident.

“You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all. And [Major] moves to protect,” Biden said. “But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just — all he does is lick them and wag his tail. But … I realize some people, understandably, are afraid of dogs to begin with.”

This time, as far as we know, Major Biden is still in D.C. Further bulletins as events warrant.

There’s nothing particularly serious about the fact Major Biden clearly needs more obedience school except that it gives us another chance to play our favorite media game show, “Who Wants to Make an Excuse for a Biden?”

Here were just a few of the blue-checkmark reactions on Twitter after Major’s first biting incident earlier in the month:

Let me fix the #MajorBiden story: “Major is a dog and he did a dog thing. He’s adjusting to a new home and a very high profile job. He’s a good boy. THE END.” 🐶 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) March 10, 2021

Can I just say leave the #Biden dogs alone! #MajorBiden had a bad day. Hell we all do! — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 9, 2021

Major Biden should be promoted to Colonel. *hits send* — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 9, 2021

This was less than a month and a half after Major Biden’s “indoguration ceremony” livestream garnered serious media attention:

DHA & @pumpkinpetcare invite you & your pup to the world’s largest virtual party for dogs in honor of Major Biden’s Indoguration! Zoom in host of @TODAYshow‘s @JillMartin @SirDariusBrown 1/17 at 3pm EST

All donations support us at DHA directly! RSVP here: https://t.co/TqGDfuhR7z pic.twitter.com/OSU97hwupz — Delaware Humane Association (@delawarehumane) January 8, 2021

And, of course, Major Biden was used as a prop by the media to make former President Donald Trump look bad — because after all, he didn’t have a dog, now, did he? Bad president! Bad, bad president!

For instance, The New York Times, Feb. 1: “A Dog’s Place Is at the White House,” an opinion piece by Margaret Renkl. “A home feels different when a dog lives there. Now 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will be different, too,” the subheadline read.

The piece clocked in 958 words, 14 paragraphs.

Does it matter if a president owns a dog? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A little over a month later, March 8: “Biden’s dogs were sent back to Delaware after a ‘biting incident.’ They will return to the White House ‘soon.’” A total of 428 words, 12 paragraphs.

You may say this isn’t a major (pun unintended) story, and you wouldn’t be wrong. However, if the canine brood of the first family deserves such breathless coverage otherwise, it should garner just as much attention when the more famous half of the pack chronically bites people after putting its owner in the hospital.

The first time this happened, The Times noted how much training Major Biden was getting to be a dog in the Biden brood. It clearly isn’t working.

If the president were a Republican, rest assured you’d get the 958-word opinion piece about the recklessness of the first family. How did they let it happen again?

Since that family is now Democrat — and especially since it’s the Biden family — the general reaction is going to be something like, “Look, Major Biden had a bad day, all right? He’s still a heckin’ good doggo. Give him a break!”

This is, of course, when there’s any reaction at all.

If only Major Biden somehow managed to throw a gun in the dumpster behind an upscale grocery store and then tell police the Mexican workers there were “prolly illegal,” maybe that would get as much coverage as his ridiculous “indoguration.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.