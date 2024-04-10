Dev Denounces Tomb Raider's 'Colonial Past,' Will Turn Lara Croft From 'Tomb Raider' to 'Truth Seeker'

“Tomb Raider” is one of the most beloved franchises in videogaming history. It’s spawned countless sequels and remakes, a filmed version (that didn’t do so hot, but neither do most videogame adaptations) and now, a tabletop role-playing game.

However, on that last count, it seems the developers of the RPG — Evil Hat Productions and Crystal Dynamics — aren’t a fan of the “colonial past” of the “Tomb Raider” series. Thus, heroine Lara Croft is being turned into a “truth seeker,” not a “tomb raider.”

In yet more proof that the lead time between parody and reality is shrinking at an exponential rate, a leak of the unreleased game’s rulebook states that it will be “a sandbox for you to tell stories that address colonialist themes in play.”

The tabletop RPG, tentatively titled “Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth,” is currently undergoing playtesting through July, according to Evil Hat’s website. No release date has been set.

For the unfamiliar, this isn’t another videogame iteration of “Tomb Raider,” which first debuted in 1996 for the Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn. That game, along with the sequels that followed, featured heroine archeologist Lara Croft navigating tombs in search of ancient artifacts.

Rather, a tabletop — or pen-and-paper, as it’s alternately known — RPG it’s something akin to “Dungeons & Dragons.” If you’re completely unfamiliar with the genre, think of a very, very complicated board game with a equally elaborate storyline, and you’ll have the right idea.

However, the main “Tomb Raider” is in the midst of one of the periodic reboots that most videogame franchises get every decade or so — if not sooner, should a particular entry in the current canon flop hard. The latest release, dropped back in February, was a remastered version of the first three games in the franchise’s history.

Crystal Dynamics, which started life as a developer for the ill-fated 3DO console in 1993, has been developing “Tomb Raider” titles since 2006 and is currently working on an untitled game in the series which is due to be published by Amazon Games.

Since original “Tomb Raider” developer Core Design was forced off the franchise after the critical and commercial flop of “Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness” in 2003, Crystal Dynamics has been one of several developers which have worked on games in the series.

Have you ever played a Tomb Raider game? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That’s what makes the leaked bit from the new RPG rulebook, under the inauspicious section heading “Raiding and Colonialism,” worrying for the future of the franchise.

British adventurer Lara Croft will transition from being a raider of tombs to a seeker of truth as Evil Hat Productions and Crystal Dynamics seek to redefine the #TombRaider series in order to escape its colonial past.https://t.co/rdrquZpcVC pic.twitter.com/3Y5HcAQkFA — Tomb Raider Tweet (@tombraidertweet) April 9, 2024

“What, then, is raiding? And how does it mirror colonial practices?” the rulebook reads.

“Raiding, as depicted in the original Tomb Raider games and stories, involves going to ancient tombs and historical sites of different civilizations and acquiring artifacts. It operates on the assumption of ‘finders keepers’ that grants raiders with the means and the drive to claim ownership of artifacts, regardless of whether they have any historical or cultural claim to the treasure.

“Later games released in the franchise have started the work of addressing this by having Lara Croft acknowledge her past mistakes and try to understand and show respect for the cultures and communities she comes into contact with,” the section continues. “She has also worked to reform raider culture and raise the awareness of her peers.”

Us classic fans have seen the writing on the wall all along, the devs have outright been telling us this for years and some people still want to be delulu about it Crystal Dynamics’ Lara Croft isn’t really Lara Croft, she’s some woke “truth seeker,” not a Tomb Raider https://t.co/jk811YjOsa pic.twitter.com/0UuE7EqW3p — Melonie Mac ✝️🎮🖤 (@MelonieMac) April 9, 2024

“Lara no longer decorates her mantle with mythic artifacts – as a raider she prioritizes seeking out the truth,” it continues. “Much of this game is inspired by her humanity, struggle with heroism, and her tenacity. We believe that all three aspects are an important component in creating a game that celebrates history and culture while acknowledging the respect and work required to live in a world wounded by colonialism.

“In this game, we seek to continue in that work alongside Crystal Dynamics by creating a sandbox for you to tell stories that address colonialist themes in play and create your own stories of respect and support for the people and cultures your Seekers encounter.”

Video game journalist Ian Miles Cheong probably summed it up best and most succinctly:

No one asked for this. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 10, 2024

Mark “Grummz” Kern, former team lead for “World of Warcraft,” was one of many calling for a boycott of the games from here on in, noting that “Lara Croft did nothing wrong, and does not need fixing.”

Calling on all games to NOT buy any AAA titles for the next 2 years that do this. Play your steam backlog. You will send a very clear message. Lara Croft did nothing wrong, and does not need fixing. https://t.co/Plg9wbOFK4 — Grummz (@Grummz) April 9, 2024

“will transition from being a raider of tombs to a seeker of truth” Perfect! Just in time for me to transition from a customer who buys games to a boycotter who keeps his money. — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) April 9, 2024

Don’t buy this…support the older games. Play the older games. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) April 9, 2024

The question becomes whether or not this becomes the trajectory of the series as a whole. While “Tomb Raider” has been veering left for some time now, this RPG rulebook — should this passage indeed be in the final version — represents a hard turn toward wokeness.

Unfortunately, with hard turns come screeching sounds — and the screeching noises Crystal Dynamics, Evil Hat Productions and everyone involved with the “Tomb Raider” enterprise are hearing is quite possibly those calculating the sales projections hitting the brakes hard as the series makes its sharp left curve.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.