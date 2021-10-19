Share
Lifestyle
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa speaks during a ceremony honoring Aristides de Sousa Mendes at the National Pantheon in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa speaks during a ceremony honoring Aristides de Sousa Mendes at the National Pantheon in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday. (Armando Franca / AP)

Diplomat Who Saved Thousands from the Nazis and Died in Poverty Finally Honored by His Country

 By The Associated Press  October 19, 2021 at 4:33am
Share

Portugal paid official homage Tuesday to Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat who during World War II helped save thousands of people from Nazi persecution, by placing a tomb with his name in the country’s National Pantheon.

Leading Portuguese politicians and public figures attended the formal televised ceremony as the tomb was placed alongside other celebrated figures from Portuguese history at the landmark Lisbon building.

The speaker of the Portuguese Parliament, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, said Sousa Mendes’ conduct lent prestige to Portugal.

“People who at the decisive moment put their and their family’s safety at risk for the greater good are rare. Sousa Mendes was one of those people,” Ferro Rodrigues said in a speech.

The ceremony marked the completion of Sousa Mendes’ 80-year journey from ostracized Portuguese civil servant to honored international personage.

Trending:
Woman Endures Horror on Philadelphia Train as Bystanders Watched and Did Nothing, Police Say

Perhaps Portugal’s most famous 20th-century diplomat, Sousa Mendes defied his superiors, including dictator António Salazar, when as consul in Bordeaux, France, in 1940 he handed out visas to many people who feared being hunted down by the Nazis.

The Portuguese visas allowed people, including Jews fleeing the Holocaust, to escape through neutral Portugal by air and sea to the United States and elsewhere.

The Portuguese diplomatic service was supposed to ask for the Lisbon government’s specific consent to grant visas to certain categories of applicants, as the country trod a careful path of neutrality, but Sousa Mendes gave out visas on his own initiative.

That got him fired from the diplomatic service, with public shame attaching to his family at the time. He died in poverty in 1954.

Decades later, he won recognition for his key role in saving people from the Nazis.

In 1966, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, recognized Sousa Mendes as a “Righteous among the Nations.”

Last year, he drew praise from Pope Francis, and last March the U.S. Senate in a motion saluted “the humanitarian and principled work” of Sousa Mendes.

It wasn’t until the late 1980s that he earned recognition in Portugal, with authorities posthumously granting him accolades.

In 2017, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa bestowed Portugal’s highest honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Liberty, on Sousa Mendes.

Related:
Remains of Supersonic Nazi Rocket Uncovered in Cornfield 76 Years After Launch

Last year, the Portuguese parliament voted to honor the former diplomat at the National Pantheon by placing there a plaque and a tomb without his body.

Sousa Mendes wanted to be buried at his birthplace near Viseu, in northern Portugal.

Of the 19 historical figures entombed at the National Pantheon, 12 contain the person’s remains.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Beloved Singer Forced to Delay Las Vegas Show Opening Due to Persistent Medical Issue
Diplomat Who Saved Thousands from the Nazis and Died in Poverty Finally Honored by His Country
US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Quits After Disastrous Withdrawal
Mel Brooks Announces Sequel to One of His Most Beloved Works
Former Chicago Student Convicted of Helping Radical Islamic Terror Group
See more...

Conversation