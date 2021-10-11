Pope Francis Welcomes Pro-Abortion Nancy Pelosi to Vatican with Open Arms

One of America’s leading advocates for killing the unborn was greeted with open arms by the leader of the Catholic Church, which claims to oppose abortion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the Vatican Saturday and tweeted about her private meeting with Pope Francis.

Pelosi was in Rome for a meeting of legislators from around the world at a United Nations climate summit, allowing her the opportunity to take the meeting.

“His Holiness’ leadership is a source of joy and hope for Catholics and for all people, challenging each of us to be good stewards of God’s creation, to act on climate, to embrace the refugee, the immigrant and the poor and to recognize the dignity and divinity in everyone,” Pelosi said in a statement, according to Catholic News Service.

It was a spiritual, personal and official honor to have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis this morning. pic.twitter.com/nrWYyApnMQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 9, 2021

Despite Catholic teaching that abortion is morally wrong and that abortion and infanticide “are abominable crimes,” Pelosi has said it is “none of our business how other people choose the size and timing of their families,” according to Fox News.

In her address to others at the summit, Pelosi called for action to fight climate change.

“It would be a dereliction of duty for us not to go into the future in a green way and [one] that responds to the urgency of the climate crisis. It’s all about the children,” she said, according to Catholic News Service.

Should the pope have taken a stand for the unborn? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We will leave them a world where they can be healthy, where they can thrive and reach their fulfillment.”

Pope Francis told the assembled legislators they are “responsible for influencing people’s actions by those means provided by the law, which lays down rules for admissible conduct in the light of the common good, and with respect for such other fundamental principles as the dignity of the human person, solidarity and subsidiarity.”

Some said the pope undercut his own church’s teachings by taking the meeting.

Wide criticism from religious Christians for receiving Pope Pelosi at the Vatican

(For the queen of abortion), according to Nancy Pelosi

Pope Nancy Pelosi greeted on Saturday, just two weeks after the House passed the most radical pro-abortion legislation ever introduced. — ARABI (@ArabiQwartl314) October 10, 2021

The #Pope is pimping for Caesar, as he welcomes abortion Queen @SpeakerPelosi to his fiefdom, the #Vatican. #gagreflex — Frances M. Green (@fmgesq) October 10, 2021

The Pope wouldn’t meet with Pres Trump who is pro life and not Catholic but he meets with @SpeakerPelosi who is pro choice and is Catholic. @Pontifex Stop abortion. https://t.co/ciBkB1wnA6 — Wayne-o 3924 (@Wayne_o3924) October 11, 2021

Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis this morning at the Vatican. They reportedly discussed abortion. That glance over their handshake doesn’t look nefarious at all… pic.twitter.com/AnedfZ8XxJ — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) October 9, 2021

Last month, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, who is the archbishop overseeing Pelosi’s home town, issued a call for “massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting” for the conversion of Pelosi’s heart following the passage of HR 3755, which he said would “impose abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy.”

“A conversion of heart of the majority of our congressional representatives is needed on this issue, beginning with the leader of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” Cordileone said in a statement.

“I am therefore inviting all Catholics to join in a massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting for Speaker Pelosi: commit to praying one rosary a week and fasting on Fridays for her conversion of heart.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.