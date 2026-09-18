Share
Commentary
Greta Gerwig attends the Headline Gala screening of "Jay Kelly" during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 10, 2025, in London, England.
Commentary
Greta Gerwig attends the Headline Gala screening of "Jay Kelly" during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 10, 2025, in London, England. (Dave Benett / WireImage)

Director Confirms Ways Netflix Is Butchering Beloved Christian Classic 'Chronicles of Narnia'

 By Bryan Chai  September 18, 2026 at 3:30am
Share

It’s not exactly a secret that the far left has genuine disdain for Christianity.

(Unless it’s the bastardized version of the faith.)

It’s a slightly better kept secret that far leftists actually hate art, too — especially when the artist’s original vision differs even slightly from the modern left.

And those two poorly kept secrets came to a head recently with the latest announcements pertaining to the forthcoming Netflix adaptation of the literary classic series “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

C.S. Lewis’s “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” (which Netflix’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” is based on) follows four siblings who discover the magical land of Narnia, where an evil ruler has plunged the kingdom into an endless winter.

They join the resistance alongside the lion Aslan, Narnia’s rightful king, who ultimately sacrifices himself to save one of the children from death. Aslan then rises from the dead and leads Narnia to victory.

The Christian allegory is unmistakable. Aslan is a Christ figure: he willingly dies in the place of a guilty sinner, rises from the dead, defeats evil, and restores a broken world.

That makes any major reinterpretation of Aslan more than a simple casting or aesthetic choice for many readers — it changes how the story’s central Christian allegory is even communicated.

But Netflix doesn’t appear to care.

In a fawning preview piece from Empire magazine, Greta Gerwig — who directed the intolerable “Barbie” movie — shared some major details about the forthcoming Netflix adaptation.

And no revelation raised as many eyebrows as the changes that Gerwig would bring to Aslan.

The first, and most notable, change? Aslan was not going to have a male voice. Rather, longtime actress Meryl Streep will be voicing Aslan.

Related:
Watch: When Sylvester Stallone Shared the Truth About How Kids in America Have Become Weak and Hard Work Is the Solution

The second, and more visual change, is that Aslan would be getting some flair added. The flair includes heterochromic (different-colored) eyes, and red stripes on his face.

Apparently, instead of honoring Christ, Gerwig and Netflix want to honor… David Bowie.

(Or a worse interpretation: This is Netflix blatantly deifying Bowie.)

Unsurprisingly, the internet was somewhat split on this news.

There were undoubtedly liberals, leftists, and atheists who slobbered over the Aslan changes and Streep revelation. And to be fair, even this writer must admit that Streep is a talented actress.

But the Christian and conservative fans? Their response was a little different, as you likely expected:

Christian sports pundit Jon Root even hypothesized that Streep’s feminine voice being paired with a still-male lion could be a gender theory allegory.

Root didn’t mince words when summing up his feelings on the Gerwig adaptation: “This is an utter disgrace and an attack on Christianity.”

And if you care at all about the inherent and overt Christian symbolism in the original books, it’s kind of hard to dispute Root.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Director Confirms Ways Netflix Is Butchering Beloved Christian Classic 'Chronicles of Narnia'
Ms. Rachel Makes Bizarre, Racially Tinged Plea After Macklemore's Booted from Ed Sheeran Tour
Watch: Dem Candidate Cries Uncontrollably, Prays in Squad Car After Drunk Driving Arrest
HOA Forecloses on Sick Homeowner Over $977 Debt, Then Buys His $450k Home for $8,000
Two Democrats Break Ranks, Defy Hakeem Jeffries and Add to His Misery
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation