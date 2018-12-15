Disney Actor Arrested for Allegedly Trying To Have Sex with 13-Year-Old

Actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired from the Disney Channel show “Andi Mack” after he was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly setting up a date for sex with a person he believed was 13 years old.

Westmoreland was arrested Friday by Salt Lake City police and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, KTVX-TV reported.

The 48-year-old actor is charged with one count of enticing a minor and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor. Both charges are third-degree felonies.

After news of the arrest became public, Disney announced Westmoreland was no longer a part of “Andi Mack,” People reported. The show is filmed in Salt Lake City.

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series ‘Andi Mack,’ was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” Disney said in a statement.

“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” the statement said.

Westmoreland played the part of Henry “Ham” Mack, the grandfather of the title character. Andi Mack is portrayed by 14-year-old Peyton Elizabeth Lee.

According to a document filed by Salt Lake City authorities, Westmoreland had been conducting a conversation with someone he believed to be 13 using an internet app designed to meet people for “purpose of engaging sexual activity.”

According to an affidavit filed in Utah’s 3rd District Court, as reported by KSL-TV, Westmoreland is accused of sending sent pornographic photos to the minor.

The affidavit said the actor asked the person he believed to be a 13 to engage in sexual acts with him and send nude photos.

Westmoreland was arrested while on his way to meet the individual. Investigators say he planned to bring the person to his hotel room “in order to engage in sexual activity,” according to the affidavit.

Westmoreland’s representatives did not return various media calls seeking comment on the arrest.

The actor has made appearances in several other shows, including “Scandal,” “Better Call Saul,” “NCIS” and “Breaking Bad.”

