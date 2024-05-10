Top British darts player Deta Hedman made news over the weekend by refusing to play against a man who claims to be a woman.

Hedman was scheduled to face “transgender” opponent Noa-Lynn van Leuven in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in Esbjerg, according to Fox News.

Instead of playing against van Leuven, Hedman forfeited the game.

Amid claims that she missed the match because of an unspecified ailment, she made it clear that wasn’t the reason.

“No fake illness,” Hedman said in a social media post on Saturday. “I said I wouldn’t play a man in a ladies event.”

No fake illness I said I wouldn’t play a man in a ladies event . Don’t listen to @phillbarrs he knows sweet fa, nor does his reliable source . — Deta Hedman (@Deta132) May 4, 2024

A day later, she was offered a big deal for her bravery.

Women’s sports advocate and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said in a Sunday post on X that she would give Hedman the prize money she missed by forfeiting her game against van Leuven.

“I must get into contact with Deta Hedman,” Gaines wrote. “I want to pay her the prize money she missed out on, just as @Seth Dillon and I did with billiards player Kim O’Brien for taking the same stand.

“Bravery deserves to be rewarded.”

I must get into contact with Deta Hedman. I want to pay her the prize money she missed out on, just as @SethDillon and I did with billiards player Kim O’Brien for taking the same stand. Bravery deserves to be rewarded. https://t.co/ESZ55k6Z3C — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 5, 2024

Hedman, however, turned it down.

She responded, “[T]hank you for your kind offer, but Denmark Darts paid me out in full for [the] event.”

Hedman also insisted quite directly that she does not think men should be competing against women.

“This subject causing much angst in the sport I love,” she told Gaines. “People can be whoever they want in life but I don’t think biological born men should compete in Women’s sport.”

@Riley_Gaines_ thank you for your kind offer , but Denmark Darts paid me out in full for event . @SaveWSports . This subject causing much angst in the sport I love . People can be whoever they want in life but I don’t think biological born men should compete in Women’s sport — Deta Hedman (@Deta132) May 6, 2024

In an X post on Wednesday, she explained that the world of darts is already inclusive enough, with the World Darts Federation providing men’s and women’s events and the Professional Darts Corporation offering open competition.

“I played in it a few years ago and you know [it’s] open, so no problem playing men in open,” Hedman said.

In the WDF we have a men’s World C and a women’s World champs, we also have a boys and a separate girls World champs , so we cater for all . In PDC it’s an open comp where all can enter I played in it a few years ago and you know its open , so no problem playing men in open . — Deta Hedman (@Deta132) May 8, 2024

Van Leuven started “transitioning” in 2022 and entered women’s events that year, according to Sky Sports.

It doesn’t sit right with Hedman.

“For many months I’ve struggled with transgenders playing in the women’s world ranked events. I have thought this is wrong since day one,” she said in a statement in December.

Hedman made it clear she has no personal issues with van Leuven or fellow “trans” competitor Victoria Monaghan.

“I’m not close to Noa-Lynn in darts but in fairness seems a lovely person, at Lakeside I met Victoria Monaghan and must admit she is a right character we had banter and a fair few laughs, but my personal view is trans shouldn’t be playing in women’s ranked events,” she said.

Hedman said she has received a lot of support for her position.

Absolutely blown away by the best wishes from around the world I recieved , one good thing is that several high profile media now want to hear Women’s views on the subject .

Will try my best to get message across @SaveWSports — Deta Hedman (@Deta132) May 7, 2024

In this day of cancel culture for those who dare speak out against transgenderism and left-wing ideology, she is certainly brave to take such a stand.

Thankfully, it appears Hedman is getting as much support as she deserves.

