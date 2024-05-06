Share
Entertainment

MMA Fighter Rants About Disney Ruining Star Wars on Joe Rogan's Podcast

 By Michael Austin  May 6, 2024 at 11:01am
Share

When something is mentioned on The Joe Rogan Experience — whether it be a new-fangled idea, news story or just about anything else — that thing gains a whole new level of cultural significance.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a shock — after all, JRE is the number-one podcast in the world.

One of the latest news narratives catapulted into the mainstream by JRE is fan backlash to Disney Star Wars.

When the Walt Disney Company first purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, Star Wars fans were hopeful for the franchise’s future prospects. Over the subsequent decade, however — and with the release of poorly-received projects like “The Last Jedi” and “The Book of Boba Fett” — that hope faded fast.

The company’s 12-year run with the franchise has produced far more failures than successes, often to the bewilderment and criticism of diehard franchise fans.

Trending:
Eagle-Eyed Fan Spotted Hilarious Previously Undiscovered Error in the Final Cut of 'Star Wars Episode III'

One such fan, MMA fighter Matt Serra, ranted about one of the company’s most recent failures, the Disney Plus series “Ahsoka,” during an April 4 appearance on the JRE podcast.

WARNING: The following quotes contain language some readers may find offensive.

“I’m sick of this woke s**t,” Serra said, “let me tell you loud and clear, I’m sick of what they did to f***ing Star Wars.”

After making it clear he loves strong female characters, Serra ripped the Disney-fied Star Wars brand for its portrayal of “strong” women — especially when it came to the 2023 streaming show “Ahsoka.”

Has Disney ruined Star Wars?

For those unaware, “Ahsoka” — which aired on Disney Plus — was a Star Wars series featuring the titular character, Ahsoka Tano, a female Jedi warrior who previously appeared in two well-received animated shows — “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels.”

The character’s story previously ended with the series finale of “Rebels” in 2018. However, executive producer and Ahsoka Tano co-creator Dave Filoni wanted to bring her back — along with other characters from “Rebels” — with her very own series.

Thus the 2023 show was born as a continuation of Ahsoka’s story.

One of Serra’s biggest issues with the new series was its treatment of the character Ezra Bridger, the young male protagonist from “Rebels.”

Serra pointed out that all the female characters one-uped Ezra.

Related:
Eagle-Eyed Fan Spotted Hilarious Previously Undiscovered Error in the Final Cut of 'Star Wars Episode III'

For example, the new show strips Ezra of his lightsaber from “Rebels” and gives it instead to a female character.

Then Joe Rogan chimed in to make one final point.

“Here’s the thing: It’s not really Star Wars,” Rogan said.

“Star Wars is Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader and that’s it. It’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s C3P0, everything else is just stealing my money.”

Many predicted that such a show might be a hard sell for general audiences. After all, it was a somewhat niche viewership that tuned into the four seasons of the animated “Rebels” show (which aired on Disney XD) and the original five seasons of “The Clone Wars” (which aired on Cartoon Network).

Nevertheless, Disney Plus went ahead with the project and the results were, as predicted, lacking.

While the series debut week pulled in 1.2 million U.S. Households, the finale’s numbers dipped to an incredibly low 863,000, according to Looper.

Still, Disney announced that season two is on the way.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




MMA Fighter Rants About Disney Ruining Star Wars on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Eagle-Eyed Fan Spotted Hilarious Previously Undiscovered Error in the Final Cut of 'Star Wars Episode III'
You Won't 'Own' Any of the Movies or Shows You Buy: Physical Media Sales Phasing Out, Leaving Only Digital
Nintendo to Remove 'Cat-Calling,' 'Fat Shaming' From Popular Mario Game
GLAAD Report Whines About LGBT Representation on TV: 'Concerning Decreases Across the Board'
See more...

Conversation