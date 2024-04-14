Disney is changing the rules for providing disability services and is threatening that scammers will be barred from the Magic Kingdom for life.

Last week, Disney announced some new rules and stressed that efforts to falsely obtain Disability Access Services will be taken seriously.

“If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort,” Disney said, according to Fox Business.

Further, “any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services” that a scammer has “will be forfeited and not refunded.”

Disney will soon change its policies for theme park visitors with disabilities, restricting eligibility for services that help some people avoid waiting in line for rides. https://t.co/Luzv28SCRa — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 11, 2024

Disney is also changing the rules to request services. After May 20, requests for services at Walt Disney World must take place through a video chat and not in person. The new rules take place at Disneyland, on June 18, where either a virtual chat or a window for accessibility services can be used.

Travel agent Shannon McEvoy said the change is about time, but hopes it does not go too far.

“I’ve had healthy people reach out and ask how they can get a DAS service pass and guest pass, and they don’t have a particular disability,” McEvoy said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s sad these people are trying to game a system that is near and dear to my heart,” she said.

McEvoy said she hopes Disney is flexible with its enforcement.

“I’m worried they’re going to take a hard stance and enforce what’s on their website, which is only for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities,” she said.

“That’s not fair for people with multiple sclerosis, or cerebral palsy or something along those lines, where waiting in a traditional line will certainly diminish an experience,” she said.

“The system has always had some level of questionable use, if not abuse,” Len Testa, who has co-authored guides to Disney’s parks, said, according to The Washington Post.

The Post said Disney told it that the program had become hard to operate, partially due to misuse, and needed to focus on those for whom the program was initially intended.

Disney’s Disability Access Abuse Skyrockets by 300%, Permanent Ban Confirmed – Inside the Magic https://t.co/1VeekiWKTD — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) April 13, 2024

Disney told the Post it will begin a “return to queue” program for people who have trouble with long lines because of the need to go to the bathroom.

Disney will also limit accessibility services to the person needing them and immediate family, or no more than four people if they are not immediate family.

