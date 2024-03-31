Share
Here's Why Disney's 'Daredevil: Born Again' Has No Chance of Honoring the Original Story

 By Michael Austin  March 31, 2024 at 11:30am
Netflix’s “Daredevil” series was one of the most beloved Marvel shows of all time… and then, thanks to Disney, it was canceled.

The Mouse House, which has owned Marvel Entertainment since 2009, chose to pull back all of the properties it had licensed to Netflix, effectively canceling the show in 2018, only three seasons into a highly successful run.

During San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Disney announced it would bring the series back under a new title — “Daredevil: Born Again.” For those unaware, this new title — “Born Again” — is the same as an iconic Daredevil comic book run known for allegorizing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Unconfirmed rumors from Hollywood insiders suggest Disney’s new adaption of the story will feature transgender characters and gender-swapped female heroes, neither of which were in the original comic book story.

Given those rumors, along with the overt contempt Disney has shown for Christianity and Christian values in recent years, there’s little chance it will adapt this story accurately, which is a shame.

It is, after all, jam-packed with wonderful Gospel messaging.

The plot begins by showing how hard of times Karen Page, Matt Murdoch’s (Daredevil’s alter ego) former lover, has fallen on.

Page has become addicted to heroin, and has stooped to performing in pornographic films just to pay for it.

Once even that is no longer enough, she sells the only thing she has left worth any value — Daredevil’s secret identity.

Daredevil’s archnemesis, the crime lord Kingpin, eventually catches wind of this, learns Murdoch’s secret, and then uses it to systematically destroy everything Daredevil holds dear.

Murdoch loses his license to practice law, he loses all his money, his apartment is firebombed and and his reputation is destroyed.

Left homeless and paranoid, Murdoch wanders the streets and is eventually stabbed by a crook. Near death, he is found by his mother — a nun — who holds him in an image meant to evoke Michelangelo’s Pietà, which depicts Mary holding her son Jesus Christ just after he died on the cross.

Kingpin grows obsessed with killing Murdoch, and in order to draw him out of hiding, recruits a maniac to don the Daredevil costume and go on a killing spree.

Having been nursed to health by his mother, Murdoch comes out of hiding to stop the new Daredevil.

While doing so, he finally comes face to face with Page for the first time since she betrayed him.

One might’ve expected him to berate Page or even abandon her. After all, he lost everything — he virtually died — because of her sin.

Instead of demanding answers or seeking retribution, Murdoch expresses his forgiveness with a silent embrace.

Eventually, Murdoch stops the Kingpin’s reign of terror and builds a new life for both him and Page.

Just as Jesus died for our sins, forgave us and then rose from the grave, so does Daredevil throughout the course of the story.

The art makes subtle and not so subtle references to Christ’s death and resurrection. As the chapters progress, splash pages show Murdoch first in a lying down, then in a fetal position, then in a crucifix pos, before showing him standing as if he’s the risen Jesus. Murdoch’s wanderings through Hell’s Kitchen are meant to parallel Christ’s walk to Golgotha.

But will Disney adapt any of this?

Almost certainly not. But that won’t stop the anti-Christian Hollywood producers behind the project from using this story’s name.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Conversation