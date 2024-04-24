Share
Mother Credits Son's Classmates for Saving His Life from 'Transgender' Sex Offender

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2024 at 9:12am
The mother of a child who escaped after a “transgender” sex offender allegedly approached children at a Colorado school during recess had praise for children and scorn for school staff.

Solomon Galligan, 33, was arrested Friday on a charge of suspicion of second-degree kidnapping after an incident at Black Forest Hills Elementary School, Aurora police said,  according to KUSA.

Surveillance video showed an individual coming onto school grounds. That prompted students to run away. The individual tried to grab one child, but tripped. After the intruder rose and continued toward the child, other children called out “stranger danger” to alert school staff. The intruder then fled.

Miranda Ayala, the mother of the child who was pursued, said the school handled the incident poorly, according to CBS News.

“This has changed his life forever, and my life,” she said.

“He was touched by somebody else who walked up onto a field at school, at recess with other adults that should’ve been taking care of my son,” she explained, saying the child had not slept since the incident.

She said students who yelled “stranger danger” did more to protect her son than school staff.

“It was these kids who saved my son’s life,” she said.

Ayala said teachers’ assistants initially ignored requests from children for help.

Do schools need more security measures in place?

“My son is saying the TAs were on their phones,” she said.

Parent Casey Hotchkiss said she has concerns about the school in the aftermath of the incident, according to KUSA.

“There’s a lapse here,” she said.  “So how can I feel good about sending my kid here?”

“We go forward when they give me a safety plan, and they can take that attendance policy and throw it to the sky until they give me a safety plan,” Hotchkiss said. “But I’m still being met with, ‘We’re not ready, ma’am.’ It’s been three days. Three days.”

Galligan was arrested about a half-mile from the school at a drug store and claimed to have been assaulted. After Galligan was detained, police learned Galligan was a sex offender who had been on probation for failing to register.

Galligan, who is listed as male on his arrest paperwork, may have identified as transgender beginning in 2011, according to the New York Post.

“So im starting my hormone shots and i relly cant wait im on my hormone pills ive been on them for almost 4 months i wake up all depressed and crying but in the end its gonna be totally worth it you know what io mean im really excited my measurements are already changing and im super thrilled,” he wrote then.

His alleged Facebook page, with the most recent picture from October 2018, shows Galligan dressed as a woman, with someone commenting, “You look beautiful girl.”

The Western Journal has not been able to verify whether or not Galligan was identifying as a woman at the time of his arrest.

In 2011, Galligan was convicted of non-consent sexual contact, according to KUSA.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation