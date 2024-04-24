Mother Credits Son's Classmates for Saving His Life from 'Transgender' Sex Offender

The mother of a child who escaped after a “transgender” sex offender allegedly approached children at a Colorado school during recess had praise for children and scorn for school staff.

Solomon Galligan, 33, was arrested Friday on a charge of suspicion of second-degree kidnapping after an incident at Black Forest Hills Elementary School, Aurora police said, according to KUSA.

Surveillance video showed an individual coming onto school grounds. That prompted students to run away. The individual tried to grab one child, but tripped. After the intruder rose and continued toward the child, other children called out “stranger danger” to alert school staff. The intruder then fled.

Miranda Ayala, the mother of the child who was pursued, said the school handled the incident poorly, according to CBS News.

“This has changed his life forever, and my life,” she said.

“He was touched by somebody else who walked up onto a field at school, at recess with other adults that should’ve been taking care of my son,” she explained, saying the child had not slept since the incident.

She said students who yelled “stranger danger” did more to protect her son than school staff.

“It was these kids who saved my son’s life,” she said.

Ayala said teachers’ assistants initially ignored requests from children for help.

Do schools need more security measures in place? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“My son is saying the TAs were on their phones,” she said.

Parent Casey Hotchkiss said she has concerns about the school in the aftermath of the incident, according to KUSA.

“There’s a lapse here,” she said. “So how can I feel good about sending my kid here?”

“We go forward when they give me a safety plan, and they can take that attendance policy and throw it to the sky until they give me a safety plan,” Hotchkiss said. “But I’m still being met with, ‘We’re not ready, ma’am.’ It’s been three days. Three days.”

Meet Solomon Galligan, a known s*x offender who was just arrested for attempting to kidnap a boy at Black Forest Hills Elementary in Colorado. Based on his Facebook profile, Galligan also appears to be trans. The governor of Colorado just signed Tiaras Law which allows trans… pic.twitter.com/pG9QUlgfIj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2024

Galligan was arrested about a half-mile from the school at a drug store and claimed to have been assaulted. After Galligan was detained, police learned Galligan was a sex offender who had been on probation for failing to register.

Galligan, who is listed as male on his arrest paperwork, may have identified as transgender beginning in 2011, according to the New York Post.

“So im starting my hormone shots and i relly cant wait im on my hormone pills ive been on them for almost 4 months i wake up all depressed and crying but in the end its gonna be totally worth it you know what io mean im really excited my measurements are already changing and im super thrilled,” he wrote then.

His alleged Facebook page, with the most recent picture from October 2018, shows Galligan dressed as a woman, with someone commenting, “You look beautiful girl.”

The Western Journal has not been able to verify whether or not Galligan was identifying as a woman at the time of his arrest.

In 2011, Galligan was convicted of non-consent sexual contact, according to KUSA.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.