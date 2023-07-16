Disney's 'Avengers' Star Raked Over Coals Online Over Graphic Gay Scene

Someone’s Spidey Sense may need a reboot.

Actor Tom Holland, who portrays the iconic comic book character Spider-Man (and the hero’s alter-ego, Peter Parker), is receiving some flak for a scene in the Apple TV+ mystery drama “The Crowded Room.”

In the role, Holland plays a gay man who is arrested for his involvement in a 1979 New York City shooting.

On Friday, the latest episode dropped and featured a graphic sex scene with the actor and another man.

Fans of the “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” quickly took to the Twitter-verse, voicing their collective disappointment with the actor.

“I’m utterly disappointed in Tom , thought he would be able to draw a line on certain things,” one user wrote.

I’m utterly disappointed in Tom , thought he would be able to draw a line on certain things — dylanmuyz (@dylanmuyz) July 15, 2023

Another noted the role could have the potential to ruin the 27-year-old’s career.

Just cuz you can do something, that does not mean that you should. This may taint him as an actor. There are roles that end people’s acting careers. — Ecchi Demon (@Onepiecefan0082) July 15, 2023

He has enough already with his marvel role as Spiderman as its shown on Apple TV as a miniseries it only got 30% on rotten tomatoes ratings — Elizabeth 11 Fan Account (@arie_team) July 15, 2023



Not only are fans upset over it, the show doesn’t appear to be a critic’s darling, as it currently sits with a 30 percent splat rating on the film review site Rotten Tomatoes. However, the site has it sitting at a 90 percent fresh rating for the audience score.

WARNING: The following video contains imagery the viewer may find disturbing.







This controversy came just days after the actor publicly expressed his disapproval of Hollywood during an episode of the “On Purpose” podcast.

“I really do not like Hollywood. It’s not for me,” Holland said, “The business really scares me.”

“I understand I’m a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But, that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible,” he continued.

In spite of those concerns and the fierce backlash to his latest role, movie database site IMDb notes that Holland has two unnamed films in the works — a new Spider-man movie and a Fred Astaire biopic.

