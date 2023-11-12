Disney's 'Captain America 4' Featuring Israeli Superhero Possibly Delayed Over Fears of Offending Palestinians

Executives at The Walt Disney Co. have to be desperate to avoid another flop — or even worse.

Slogging through a year of disappointing box office performances — including its latest release, “The Marvels,” which opened Thursday and is doing dismally, the company announced last week that its newest installment in the “Captain America” franchise is being pushed back to 2025.

The reason? The war in the Middle East might be spreading to the Disney-owned Marvel Universe, and an Israeli superhero might test the limits of Disney’s courage.

According to Newsweek, Disney said it is delaying several projects, including “Captain America 4: Brave New World.”

Originally scheduled for release in July of next year, it has been pushed back to the following February.

Jeff Sneider, a veteran Hollywood reporter, took to social media on Thursday with a report that the movie is getting major reshoots after negative reactions from test audiences.

RUMOR via THE HOT MIC: Hearing Captain America: Brave New World is moving to 2025 after it “didn’t do great in a test screening,” and that three sequences are being cut, with reshoots planned from January until May/June… https://t.co/aceOe43j4R — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 10, 2023

The cause was ostensibly stemming from the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, which ended Wednesday, but fans and followers of the franchise are speculating that it has more to do with the presence of Sabra, a member of the Israeli spy agency Mossad with superhuman strength and speed, according to Newsweek.

The character has been controversial since Sabra was first introduced in 1980, according to Newsweek, but with the war that started after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a barbaric attack on southern Israel Oct. 7, the controversy might be too much.

“Of course, Sabra would be considered offensive by Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and their supporters given the complexities of nationhood and nationalism in the Middle East,” Deepak Sarma, a professor of Indian religions and Philosophy at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, told Newsweek.

“But the current conflict heightens tensions significantly.”

It doesn’t take a superhero’s psychic powers to see that. Only a glance at recent headlines shows with infuriating certainty how many poisonously ignorant, utterly brainwashed leftists in the United States and abroad have taken to the streets to show their support for the gang of murderers and rapists who unleashed the bloodiest single day of anti-Semitic atrocities the world has seen since the destruction of the Third Reich.

How will a mob like that react to the character of a powerful Jewish woman — strong and beautiful (played by the Israeli actress Shira Haas) — on the big screen?

Plenty of social media users think Disney doesn’t want to find out.

Check out some of the chatter here. The proposal for Disney to create a Palestinian superhero for the Marvel Comics Universe is particularly rich.

Might have something to do with the problem that “Sabra” is a fictional Israeli superhero that doesn’t like Palestinians. With what’s happening in world rn um…..marvel definitely should be refilming https://t.co/c0hUx2H0IY — pondering++ (@isaacelliston) November 11, 2023

People were saying that Captain America: Brave New World was actually 99% finished, and now they’re pushing it out to 2025? I bet Marvel is removing the Sabra character from the movie. Good. https://t.co/2JhOFKHhEb — M. Night Famalam (@Rory_Breaker_) November 10, 2023

Disney seem to be promoting Israeli occupation by trying to add pro-Israel actors into their shows. In Captain America: New World Order, superhero Sabra will be played by Israeli actress Shira Haas. No shame in their propaganda to support Israel as a force for good yet in real… pic.twitter.com/u6aOfNdi2V — Muad M Zaki 💙🌊 (@muadmzaki) November 6, 2023

@Marvel question with the genocide going on, do you still plan to portray the Israel sabra as a hero? If you value ur money and ur box office drop the character and use a Palestinian hero instead ! Can’t wait for you to show the world ur true colors #FreePalestineNow pic.twitter.com/DKG8swQxQa — marwane.mehdi (@marwanemehdi) November 7, 2023

Americans shouldn’t need a reminder of what Islamist terrorism looks like.

Even aside from 9/11, Islamist groups have been on a murder spree in the Western world going back to the 1960s.To a sane human, the movement’s evil is unquestionable — massacring Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, blowing up American Marines in Lebanon in 1983, launching a suicide bomber at an American naval ship in 2000 — the list is almost literally endless. Pick pretty much any year and there will be at least one Islamist atrocity in it somewhere in the world, and almost always killing Jews or aimed at the supporters of Jews.

Likewise, the world doesn’t need Hollywood to see where a Palestinian superhero would take the story. As the world knows, thanks to Israeli “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot, those ace filmmakers with Hamas, and their GoPro cameras recording their war mass crimes, took care of that already.

And now, the fandom speculation is that Disney is delaying a planned major film release to reshoot, re-edit, and rejigger the moving to avoid offending the sensibilities of those who support mass murderers, rapists and kidnappers for fear that bad reviews and another year of box office flops won’t be the only thing the company has to worry about. (“The Marvels” box office showing so far is a new low for Marvel, according to The Associated Press.)

Given the recent history of pro-Hamas mobs, and the decades-long history of Palestinian terrorist bloodshed, Disney might well be reshooting the film to avoid a confrontation with the world of Islamists and the international left it doesn’t have the stomach for.

There’s no way of knowing at the moment, of course, but word is likely to come out eventually about whether Sabra will end up on Disney’s cutting room floor.

Even if nothing leaks, audiences will know it in February 2025, assuming the movie isn’t delayed again.

And the world will see how desperate Disney really is.

