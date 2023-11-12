Share
Commentary

Disney's 'Captain America 4' Featuring Israeli Superhero Possibly Delayed Over Fears of Offending Palestinians

 By Joe Saunders  November 12, 2023 at 1:38pm
Share

Executives at The Walt Disney Co. have to be desperate to avoid another flop — or even worse.

Slogging through a year of disappointing box office performances — including its latest release, “The Marvels,” which opened Thursday and is doing dismally, the company announced last week that its newest installment in the “Captain America” franchise is being pushed back to 2025.

The reason? The war in the Middle East might be spreading to the Disney-owned Marvel Universe, and an Israeli superhero might test the limits of Disney’s courage.

According to Newsweek, Disney said it is delaying several projects, including “Captain America 4: Brave New World.”

Originally scheduled for release in July of next year, it has been pushed back to the following February.

Trending:
Biden's Road to Re-Election Bid Just Got Rougher After Another Left-Winger Announces Run

Jeff Sneider, a veteran Hollywood reporter, took to social media on Thursday with a report that the movie is getting major reshoots after negative reactions from test audiences.

The cause was ostensibly stemming from the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, which ended Wednesday, but fans and followers of the franchise are speculating that it has more to do with the presence of Sabra, a member of the Israeli spy agency Mossad with superhuman strength and speed, according to Newsweek.

Do you think Disney is concerned over possible backlash from Palestinians?

The character has been controversial since Sabra was first introduced in 1980, according to Newsweek, but with the war that started after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a barbaric attack on southern Israel Oct. 7, the controversy might be too much.

“Of course, Sabra would be considered offensive by Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and their supporters given the complexities of nationhood and nationalism in the Middle East,” Deepak Sarma, a professor of Indian religions and Philosophy at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, told Newsweek.

“But the current conflict heightens tensions significantly.”

It doesn’t take a superhero’s psychic powers to see that. Only a glance at recent headlines shows with infuriating certainty how many poisonously ignorant, utterly brainwashed leftists in the United States and abroad have taken to the streets to show their support for the gang of murderers and rapists who unleashed the bloodiest single day of anti-Semitic atrocities the world has seen since the destruction of the Third Reich.

How will a mob like that react to the character of a powerful Jewish woman — strong and beautiful (played by the Israeli actress Shira Haas) — on the big screen?

Related:
Disney's 'Wish' Trailer Has Audiences Questioning if the Protagonist Is the Real Villain

Plenty of social media users think Disney doesn’t want to find out.

Check out some of the chatter here. The proposal for Disney to create a Palestinian superhero for the Marvel Comics Universe is particularly rich.

Americans shouldn’t need a reminder of what Islamist terrorism looks like.

Even aside from 9/11, Islamist groups have been on a murder spree in the Western world going back to the 1960s.To a sane human, the movement’s evil is unquestionable — massacring Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, blowing up American Marines in Lebanon in 1983, launching a suicide bomber at an American naval ship in 2000 — the list is almost literally endless. Pick pretty much any year and there will be at least one Islamist atrocity in it somewhere in the world, and almost always killing Jews or aimed at the supporters of Jews.

Likewise, the world doesn’t need Hollywood to see where a Palestinian superhero would take the story. As the world knows, thanks to Israeli “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot, those ace filmmakers with Hamas, and their GoPro cameras recording their war mass crimes, took care of that already.

And now, the fandom speculation is that Disney is delaying a planned major film release to reshoot, re-edit, and rejigger the moving to avoid offending the sensibilities of those who support mass murderers, rapists and kidnappers for fear that bad reviews and another year of box office flops won’t be the only thing the company has to worry about. (“The Marvels” box office showing so far is a new low for Marvel, according to The Associated Press.)

Given the recent history of pro-Hamas mobs, and the decades-long history of Palestinian terrorist bloodshed, Disney might well be reshooting the film to avoid a confrontation with the world of Islamists and the international left it doesn’t have the stomach for.

There’s no way of knowing at the moment, of course, but word is likely to come out eventually about whether Sabra will end up on Disney’s cutting room floor.

Even if nothing leaks, audiences will know it in February 2025, assuming the movie isn’t delayed again.

And the world will see how desperate Disney really is.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Disney's 'Captain America 4' Featuring Israeli Superhero Possibly Delayed Over Fears of Offending Palestinians
CNN Political Director Forced to Admit the Truth About Biden After Seeing His Own Network's New Poll
House Democrat Pushes Biden to Give Obama an Official Role in Desperate Bid to Free Hostages
Election Day 2023: Officials Say Voting Machine Glitch Is Changing Some Votes
Jack Smith Takes Hard-Line Stance on Cameras in Trump's Federal Election Trial
See more...

Conversation