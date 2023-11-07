Gal Gadot, Guy Nattiv to Screen IDF Footage of Hamas Atrocities for Hollywood VIPs to Raise Awareness

A movie no one would want to see will be shown Wednesday to a select audience of entertainment industry members as part of a campaign to share the truth of the massacre that took place one month ago in Israel.

More than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, were killed in the Oct. 7 brutal Hamas terrorist attacks.

However, some anti-Israel activists have claimed the atrocities that day are fake as part of the propaganda war that accompanies Israel’s grinding battle to root out Hamas from Gaza.

Israeli-American Guy Nattiv, an Oscar-winning director, has partnered with actress Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, to show a documentary made by the Israel Defense Forces from video taken the day of the slaughter.

One screening will take place in Los Angeles and another in New York City for the 120 actors, directors and others asked to attend, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“I’m a humanist, I have Palestinian friends. But when I saw the horrific images from October 7 — it reminded me of my grandfather, who said that during the Holocaust, the world stood by and did nothing when Jews were sent to gas chambers,” Nattiv said, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

“As a filmmaker, I swore that these scenes from October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them,” he said.

Nattiv said allegations from pro-Hamas accounts on social media that the atrocities of Oct. 7 were fake must be dispelled by the truth.

“I won’t let this happen on my watch. I’m fighting for awareness of what happened in the Holocaust and what happened on October 7. We can’t just ignore it,” the director said, according to Ynetnews.

If you could read The Western Journal’s articles in other languages, would you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The screening is not for stars alone, he said, but for “people with a background in filmmaking, so we can show them this brutal movie that resembles films made about the Holocaust.”

More screenings of the film might be held if there is an interest, according to i24News.

The video has been shown to Israeli politicians and some media outlets.

David Maddox, political editor of Britain’s Express, summed up the evidence Thursday, saying “138 killings and bodies were played out made up mostly from footage of Hamas terrorist body cameras, with some social media from victims at the music festival, home security cameras and car dash cams.”

“It bears repeating that while the Nazis tried to hide their crimes in the 1930s and 1940s, Hamas recorded them to broadcast them,” he wrote.

Maddox shared his disgust at the carnage.

“Image after terrible image followed one another of teenagers and children burnt alive, an Israeli girl bleeding from her wounds dragged by her hair screaming into the back of a Jeep where her captors awaited her,” he wrote.

He said the video showed a “father desperately protecting his sons killed with a grenade while his boys fled for their lives with blood pouring out of their wounds” and the “panic of the teenagers at the ill-fated music festival, desperately trying to shield themselves from their assailants.”

Maddox said the film shows an attempted beheading and the brutalizing of a corpse.

“Unlike any drama we see on television or in the cinema, the carnage was real,” he wrote. “The bloodlust of the young men literally dancing on corpses and parading dead bodies through Gaza was no act.

“They seemed to be high on drugs or the thrill they clearly felt for the massacre they had committed. Drunk on the blood of their victims. Such unbridled hatred released with such relish by gun-toting Palestinian extremists.”

Gadot, who was born in Petah Tikva, Israel, and served in the Israel Defense Forces, condemned the Oct. 7 massacre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

“I stand with Israel you should too,” the “Wonder Woman” star said in a social media post that day. “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.