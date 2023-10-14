Disney’s latest addition to its Marvel Cinematic Universe could end up being another box-office bomb for the House of Mouse.

“The Marvels,” from Marvel Studios, is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 10 and is projected to make between $50 million and $75 million on opening weekend in the United States, according to the film site Boxoffice Pro.

The overall domestic figure is predicted to fall between $121 million and $189 million.

The outlet noted that pre-sales are incredibly low — with “The Marvels” trailing the pace of a few of the recent films in the MCU.

The movie currently is 69% behind “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” 42% behind “Eternals” and 72% behind “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Comic Book Resources added that “The Marvels” also could break a record — for the worst opening of any film in the MCU.

If the current projected numbers stick, the movie will follow a trend of Disney films tanking in theaters. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Haunted Mansion” are just two of Disney’s big-budget films in 2023 that reportedly have failed to turn a profit.

The popular “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was one of the few films the House of Mouse hasn’t lost money with during the year.

For “The Marvels,” the numbers aren’t the first bad news.

Will Disney turn around its Marvel franchise? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (1 Votes) No: 93% (14 Votes)

In July, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said the film potentially would not play on IMAX if the release of “Dune 2” did not change.

The CEO called the film “great” but added it would essentially be a “backup.”

“Having a Marvel movie as a backup is not the worst position to be in the world,” Gelfond said.

Executive Producer Mary Livanos has described “The Marvels” as a type of all-female version of “The Avengers,” as a slew of characters are set to team up, according to Deadline.

“The Avengers’ movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel,” Livanos said.

“We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”







Disney spent over $270 million to make “The Marvels,” according to Forbes.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.