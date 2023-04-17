Parler Share
Commentary

Disturbing Videos, Mugshot of Dem Rep 'Brother Jones' Re-Emerge After He Led Tenn. Capitol Incursion

 By Mike Landry  April 17, 2023 at 2:47pm
Parler Share

Three Tennessee legislators involved in leading a raucous demonstration in the state capitol in Nashville, Tennessee, remain in their legislative seats.

But one of them, Justin J. Jones, has been involved in previous sketchy activity, some of it associated with Black Lives Matter.

Initially expelled by the legislature for participation in the recent outbreak at the capitol, Jones was returned to the Tennessee House by the Nashville-area Davidson County Board of Commissioners which was authorized to temporarily fill the vacancy created by Jones’ expulsion, NPR said.

A similar expulsion and return to office involved Justin Pearson, voted back in by Memphis-area Shelby County.

Trending:
People Have Figured Out Where Anheuser-Busch CEO Used to Work, And They Think It Explains A Lot


A third legislator taking part in the capitol demonstration, Gloria Johnson, avoided expulsion by one vote. Because Johnson is white and Jones and Pearson are black, actions involving the trio by the Republican supermajority have been tinged with accusations of racism.

For his part, unruly behavior by Jones associated with the legislature precedes his actions at the March 30 demonstration. That involved an estimated 1,000 people at the capitol calling for more gun control three days after the shootings of six people, three of them 9-year-old students, at Nashville’s The Covenant School.

The shooter was a former student, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a woman identifying as male, who was killed by police. Some at the capitol demonstration called for naming her as the seventh victim of the incident.

Prior to his 2022 election, Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct after throwing a cup of coffee into an elevator and hitting former House Speaker Glen Casada and State Rep. Debra Moody, both Republicans, The Tennessean reported.

Should Justin Jones have been reinstated as House Rep?

Then, in May 2020, Jones was charged during a protest by Black Lives Matter with damaging a police car by walking on it but the charges against him and another demonstrator, Janeisha Harris, were withdrawn, according to Fox News.

Most damage, including the breaking of windows and that caused by spray painting, was inflicted by other people, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a tweet is online showing Jones addressing a Nashville BLM crowd shortly before a local courthouse was set afire.

Jones (through bullhorn): “If there’s no justice!”

Crowd: “No peace!”

Related:
Expelled Dem Dubbed 'Total Fraud' After Old Video Emerges - There's Something Very Different About Him Now

Jones: “No racists!”

Crowd: “No peace!”

Jones: “They say change comes about two ways. Either they see the light or they feel the fire!”

Crowd: cheers

Jones: “The white power structure of America has not saw the light. That’s why America is on fire!”

Following the Tennessee capitol demonstration, the expulsion votes on Jones, Peterson, and Johnson stemmed from their shouting while being refused recognition, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.




Disturbing Videos, Mugshot of Dem Rep 'Brother Jones' Re-Emerge After He Led Tenn. Capitol Incursion
Dave Ramsey Takes Insane Call from Couple with Nearly $1M in Debt: 'I'm Getting Ready to Destroy Your Life'
Pastor Arrested and Forced to Spend Easter in Jail After What He Said Into Microphone About LGBT
Brutal: CNN Reportedly Set to Replace Struggling Network Mainstay with His Ex-Wife
Do You Use Any of These Words Online? The FBI May Have Flagged You for 'Violent Extremism'
See more...

Conversation