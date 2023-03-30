Parler Share
News
State troopers briefly detain one of the demonstrators who stormed Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on Thursday to demand gun control.
Breaking
State troopers briefly detain one of the demonstrators who stormed Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on Thursday to demand gun control. (Seth Herald / Getty Images)

Watch: Leftist Rioters Storm Tennessee Capitol, Get Violent with Police Officers Days After Nashville Shooting

 By Jack Davis  March 30, 2023 at 1:22pm
Parler Share

One day after violent pro-transgender demonstrations rocked the Kentucky State Capitol, rioters overwhelmed the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville on Thursday.

According to Reuters, more than 1,000 people jammed into the statehouse in a raucous demonstration to demand gun control.

The action came three days after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who identified as a man, shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville.

Members of the Tennesee Highway Patrol were enlisted to clear space for lawmakers to walk, and angry demonstrators pushed and shoved the troopers.

Some on social media compared the scene to the U.S. Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trending:
Jan 6. Prisoner Released from Federal Prison - Look Where He's Going Now: Report

According to The Tennessean, debate in the legislative chambers reached a standstill.

“I’m asking you to do your job,” one woman shouted. “There is blood on your hands. Do your job.”

Democratic state Rep. Bob Freeman of Nashville said gun control legislation should be passed immediately.

Related:
Nashville School Shooter Had Connection to One of the Victims, Appeared to Be Searching for Pastor: Report

“Our children, our teachers and our neighbors were killed by a weapon of war obtained legally by someone that should never have had the ability to carry out this type of violence against our community,” Freeman said, according to The Tennessean.

He said members of the community are “out there right now. They’re begging for us to do something.”

For a while, House leaders tried to keep the session going, but in the end, chaos reigned as Democrats took control and whipped the crowd to a frenzy.

Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson brought a megaphone to the House floor to lead a chant with the demonstrators, according to WPLN-FM in Nashville.

On Wednesday, 19 people were arrested after pro-transgender demonstrations at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, according to Fox News.

The activists were objecting to the state House’s override of a bill vetoed by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear that would ban transgender health procedures for minors.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Leftist Rioters Storm Tennessee Capitol, Get Violent with Police Officers Days After Nashville Shooting
Another American Captured by Russian Gov't Under Biden's Watch, WH Tells US Citizens to Leave Country Immediately
Nashville School Shooter Had Connection to One of the Victims, Appeared to Be Searching for Pastor: Report
Christian School Killer's Manifesto Set to Be Released, But Not Until Biden's FBI Gets Its Hands On It: Report
29 House Democrats Turn Against Biden and Side with Republicans to Pass Gas Stove Measure
See more...

Conversation