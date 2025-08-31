Former Vice President Kamala Harris mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the White House last year, losing all seven swing states to President Donald Trump.

But the Democratic National Committee is still footing the bill months later.

According to a Monday report from Axios, the DNC has forked over more than $15 million to pay down debt from the Harris campaign in the first six months of this year.

The debt payments for Harris, combined with poor fundraising, means that the DNC has $65 million less on hand than the Republican National Committee as of the end of July.

The DNC has a mere $15 million on hand, while the RNC has $80 million.

Harris and the DNC have something of a handshake deal, per a report from The New York Times.

The DNC agreed to pay off her expenses so that Harris can say she did not end the failed campaign in debt.

But in return, she must fundraise that amount back.

That effort has taken the form of nearly 100 email solicitations from the Harris campaign to small-dollar donors since the start of 2025 alone.

The emails did not specifically mention that their contributions would be used for paying down Harris campaign debt from last year.

Axios noted that Harris spent a whopping $1.5 billion during her 15 weeks of campaigning.

She entered the race only after former President Joe Biden suspended his reelection campaign.

The DNC has covered a total of $20.5 million in post-election bills for Harris, which is a mere 2 percent of the overall campaign cost, per The New York Times.

Jen O’Malley Dixon, who chaired the Harris campaign, told Axios that the California Democrat has “has collaborated closely with the DNC to manage campaign expenses and expand our base of grassroots donors.”

“She remains fully committed to strengthening the party and helping return Democrats to power,” she added.

Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, also told The New York Times that Harris “is committed to building a strong, resilient Democratic Party equipped to fight for the people and shape our future.”

“She continues to work hand in hand with the D.N.C. to invest in core infrastructure, grow grass-roots support, and ensure we have the resources to win — not just in the next election, but for years to come,” Allen said.

