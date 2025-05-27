Failed presidential Kamala Harris’ next move could … help the GOP?

That’s the Republican thinking behind the former vice president’s long-rumored, forthcoming bid for California governor, according to Politico.

The chief reason for this apparent giddiness? Harris’ deep-seated unpopularity with Republicans, conservatives, and — perhaps most importantly — donors, could boost a financial windfall for longshot Republican hopefuls in the Golden State.

California, a deeply blue state run by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is unlikely to see a Republican governor anytime soon.

(Arnold Schwarzenegger was a bit of an anomaly — as both a Republican and a candidate — when he won the governorship in 2003.)

But that doesn’t mean the GOP can’t reap the financial rewards of a competitive race against the Democrats, especially a Democratic Party spearheaded by Harris.

“Harris’s possible entry [in the gubernatorial race] is already bringing GOP candidates tactical benefits, allowing them to run against a high-profile adversary who’s likely to energize donors and the conservative rank-and-file,” Politico reported.

The outlet also explained that while other California Democrats are in a holding pattern while Harris makes her final decision (she is expected to decide by the end of summer), Republicans are already acting as if Harris is the de facto candidate.

“I sense that this is the best shot for someone to be elected statewide in California who’s not a Democrat for at least 20 years, and I think the evident reason for that is the failure of one-party rule,” Republican candidate Steve Hilton said in an email to supporters.

Will Kamala Harris run for California governor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He further explained: “The candidate who’s going to win in 2026, regardless of party label, is the change candidate.

“Kamala Harris is the one who least represents change.”

Republican political consultant Dave Gilliard told Politico that lingering animosity towards Harris could absolutely be a boon for the GOP.

“I think it could attract some donors from around the country who might be interested in taking another pound of flesh,” Gilliard said.

Gilliard further elaborated on why this was so important, especially when it came to giving donors — who are naturally averse to wasting money — a reason to loosen those purse strings.

“Money is the biggest obstacle other than the registration because the donor world doesn’t think a Republican can be elected governor anymore,” Gilliard noted.

Harris’ political career has been in something of a holding pattern since her November general election defeat.

Brief forays into the public since then have largely been derided to say nothing of the apathy she has generated even among non-critics.

Many view a potential governorship in California as Harris’ best shot at rehabilitating a hobbled political image.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.