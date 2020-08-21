SECTIONS
DNC Features Performance by Rapper with Ties to Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan

By Michael Austin
Published August 20, 2020 at 7:32pm
During Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, the Democratic Party featured an artist with ties to a known anti-Semite.

Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., better known by his stage name Common, performed a song celebrating the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches.

Common has promoted the work of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who the Anti-Defamation League describes as “quite possibly America’s most popular anti-Semite.”

In 2018, using his Instagram account, Common shared a speech the Nation of Islam leader had given.

“Wise words being spoken!” the rapper’s caption read.

In that same year, Common was one of the many rappers assembled for a music compilation that Farrakhan had put together, according to The Source.

Farrakhan has described Jewish people as “satanic” and often promotes the anti-Semitic canard that suggests a secret society of powerful, wealthy Jews runs the world for its own evil purposes.

Many politicians on the left have refused to condemn the anti-semite.

In 2019, Cory Booker would not denounce the Nation of Islam leader and even floated the idea of having a sitdown with him.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, California Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder have all taken photos with the man who believes Jews have a satanic agenda.

In recent months, multiple left-leaning celebrities have voiced their support for Farrakhan or promoted his views on social media.

Should the Democratic Party roundly condemn Louis Farrakhan?

In July, Philidelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared one of Farrakhan’s conspiracy theories about Jewish people and the coronavirus on Instagram.

“#farrakhan This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!” Jackson added in a caption.

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe later came out in defense of both Jackson and Farrakhan, claiming that the latter was not anti-Semitic.

TV star Nick Cannon, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, rapper Ice Cube and talk show host Chelsea Handler have all also promoted Farrakhan’s views, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







