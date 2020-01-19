SECTIONS
News
Print

Twitter Suspends Anti-Semite Farrakhan 'in Error', Allows Him Back Hours Later

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivers a speech in a file photo from November 2017 in Washington.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesNation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivers a speech in a file photo from November 2017 in Washington. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 19, 2020 at 1:16pm
Print

The Twitter account of Louis Farrakhan was suspended Saturday, but the Nation of Islam leader was back on the social media giant in just a few hours as Twitter announced the action had been a mistake.

On Saturday morning, anyone looking for the latest tweets from Farrakhan would have found instead a message that the account was suspended, and an admonition from Twitter that it suspends accounts that violate its rules.

A few hours later, the account was back

TRENDING: Suspected Neo-Nazi Arrested Before VA Gun Rally Is Actually an Illegal Immigrant

A Twitter representative said sending the suspension was an error, adding that “the account was caught by our spam filter in error and has been reinstated,” according to the Washington Examiner.

The episode, naturally, made Twitter users take notice.

Farrakhan’s Twitter account had been in the news earlier last week when Twitter announced that its new rules barring tweets that dehumanize religious groups would include a 2018 Farrakhan tweet that likened Jews to termites.

Farrakhan has long been criticized for anti-Semitic and homophobic comments. Twitter took away Farrakhan’s “verified” status for a tweet that talked about “the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”

RELATED: Cory Booker Refuses To Condemn Louis Farrakhan, Floats Possible Sit Down

Should Twitter ban Louis Farrakhan?

“It’s against our rules to dehumanize others based on religion,” a Twitter representative said, according to CNN. “That tweet is now unavailable.”

The 2018 tweet had long been a bone of contention, with Farrakhan’s critics saying it was blatant anti-Semitism, while Twitter insisted the comment did not violate its rules.

In a blog post Tuesday, Twitter said it was acting to enrich the rule about dehumanizing people based on religion after an extensive time of researching the issue.

“[A]fter months of conversations and feedback from the public, external experts and our own teams, we’re expanding our rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion,” the blog post said.

Twitter noted it will be lenient with offenders.

“If reported, Tweets that break this rule sent before today will need to be deleted, but will not directly result in any account suspensions because they were Tweeted before the rule was set,” the blog post said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Twitter Suspends Anti-Semite Farrakhan 'in Error', Allows Him Back Hours Later
Ex-SEAL Explains Effects of Soleimani Strike: 'The Gamble Paid Off'
WWII Vet, 102, Finally Retiring as Indiana's Oldest State Employee
Artist Creates Pictures of Battered Politicians Including Hillary, AOC
National Archives Admits It Doctored Photo of Anti-Trump Protest
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×