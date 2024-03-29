Doctor Breaks Down Jayden Daniels' Elbow in Viral Pic that Has Fans Worried

Social media has called the image of top NFL prospect Jayden Daniels of LSU “terrifying” while another said the quarterback’s arm “looks like it’s already chewed up.”

But a couple of doctors say that no matter how ugly the athlete’s throwing arm looks in a recent post on X, it’s nothing all that serious.

On Wednesday, journalist Ian Rappaport posted an update on meetings that the Heisman Trophy winner had with some NFL teams, and used a photo from a game this fall showing a massive lump on the passer’s right elbow, sparking concerns.

Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024

Man this weird throwing arm n elbow freak me out. Someone tell me this is fake. pic.twitter.com/c1PHkPsJiv — Daniel (@danielprescott1) March 28, 2024

Dr. Laith M. Jazrawi, the Chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at NYU Langone Orthopedics, said the culprit is what’s called olecranon bursitis, according to the New York Post.

Jazrawi said the condition does not always cause pain, and can be treated with a cortisone injection or surgery.

Do you think this could affect Jayden Daniels' draft choice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The downtime for something like that is two-to-three weeks for a bursa excision, or you can play the whole season with it because it’s generally not that painful.”

“It’s surgically corrected. It’s not a reconstruction or a ligament repair,” he said.

Jazrawi said the down time after surgery is minimal.

“It’s nothing you need to wait on healing time. It’s really, you take it out and you’re fine. And it’s not even painful to begin with for some people, which likely includes Daniels, because he had it and he wasn’t complaining. It sounds like he played pretty well,” he said.

Fans were able to get a second opinion.

“Jayden Daniels appears to be dealing with olecranon bursitis of his right throwing elbow,” Dr. Jesse Morse offered in a post on X.

“This is an inflammation of the bursa, which is a sac that is usually empty and is there to protect the bone underneath. We have them in several joints including the elbow and the knee,” he wrote.

“‘Banging’ your elbow against a hard surface often results in inflammation of the bursa, causing the body to fill it with fluid. This is a protective mechanism to prevent fracturing the bone underneath. These are VERY common, and more annoying than concerning. As long as they are not infected,” he wrote.

“These can be drained (aspirated) with a needle, but often these will fill back up. I’ve had good success with injecting PRP (plasma from the blood) to make these go away permanently. For some people they are very stubborn,” he wrote.

“These are quite an eye sore and look really funny as you can see with Jayden Daniels. These usually do not have a negative impacts on the player/person. This should not impact his ability to throw or cause any pain. Literally just a visual oddity,” he wrote.

The Post noted that Denials is expected to be among the top three players drafted in the upcoming NFL draft.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely, Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.