Share
Sports
News

Doctor Breaks Down Jayden Daniels' Elbow in Viral Pic that Has Fans Worried

 By Jack Davis  March 28, 2024 at 5:24pm
Share

Social media has called the image of top NFL prospect Jayden Daniels of LSU “terrifying” while another said the quarterback’s arm “looks like it’s already chewed up.”

But a couple of doctors say that no matter how ugly the athlete’s throwing arm looks in a recent post on X, it’s nothing all that serious.

On Wednesday, journalist Ian Rappaport posted an update on meetings that the Heisman Trophy winner had with some NFL teams, and used a photo from a game this fall showing a massive lump on the passer’s right elbow, sparking concerns.

Trending:
KJP Panics, Hangs Up in Middle of Interview When Reporter Shows He Isn't a Democratic Party Propagandist

Dr. Laith M. Jazrawi, the Chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at NYU Langone Orthopedics, said the culprit is what’s called olecranon bursitis, according to the New York Post.

Jazrawi said the condition does not always cause pain,  and can be treated with a cortisone injection or surgery.

Do you think this could affect Jayden Daniels' draft choice?

“The downtime for something like that is two-to-three weeks for a bursa excision, or you can play the whole season with it because it’s generally not that painful.”

“It’s surgically corrected. It’s not a reconstruction or a ligament repair,” he said.

Jazrawi said the down time after surgery is minimal.

“It’s nothing you need to wait on healing time. It’s really, you take it out and you’re fine. And it’s not even painful to begin with for some people, which likely includes Daniels, because he had it and he wasn’t complaining. It sounds like he played pretty well,” he said.

Fans were able to get a second opinion.

Related:
NFL Pundit and Former Player Roasted for Suggesting Fans Wear Pink Nail Polish to Support Projected No. 1 Pick

“Jayden Daniels appears to be dealing with olecranon bursitis of his right throwing elbow,” Dr. Jesse Morse offered in a post on X.

“This is an inflammation of the bursa, which is a sac that is usually empty and is there to protect the bone underneath. We have them in several joints including the elbow and the knee,” he wrote.

“‘Banging’ your elbow against a hard surface often results in inflammation of the bursa, causing the body to fill it with fluid. This is a protective mechanism to prevent fracturing the bone underneath. These are VERY common, and more annoying than concerning. As long as they are not infected,” he wrote.

“These can be drained (aspirated) with a needle, but often these will fill back up. I’ve had good success with injecting PRP (plasma from the blood) to make these go away permanently. For some people they are very stubborn,” he wrote.

“These are quite an eye sore and look really funny as you can see with Jayden Daniels. These usually do not have a negative impacts on the player/person. This should not impact his ability to throw or cause any pain. Literally just a visual oddity,” he wrote.

The Post noted that Denials is expected to be among the top three players drafted in the upcoming NFL draft.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

“He is risen! He is risen indeed!”

 

Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago.

 

So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. 

First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early.

 

Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over.

 

In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics.

 

Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview.

 

If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.)

 

Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country.

 

Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity.

 

On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business.

 

Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth.

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

 

P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now!

 

P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Doctor Breaks Down Jayden Daniels' Elbow in Viral Pic that Has Fans Worried
Multiple Attorneys General Join Together to Sue Biden in Bid to Block His 'Illegal Student Loan Plan'
Cop Killer Suspect Charged with Murder of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller
DeSantis Declares 'We Have Been Vindicated' as Disney Concedes Defeat in Long-Running Legal Battle
Blaze at Lincoln Memorial Triggers Major Emergency Response, Causes One Hospitalization
See more...

Conversation