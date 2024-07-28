Who Doesn't Love a Good Story?

In “The Christian Worldview, Part 2,” Dr. Jeff Myers shared the question J. R. R. Tolkien, author of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, proposed to his then unbelieving friend C.S. Lewis that changed Lewis’ life: “Is [it] possible that Christianity is the one story that came true in real life?”

Stories are essential to human life. We hear stories from the time we are born until the day we breath our last. Many stories contain fragments of truth. Other stories are made for purposes of pure enjoyment. Whether we are telling stories for educational tools or hearing exaggerated truths (such as fishing tales), we are constantly engaged in stories.

In every arena of life, the Word of God uses stories to teach us truths about who we are, as humanity, and who He is, as God. Many of these stories are actual events that took place, such as Jonah and the great fish. Other stories are fictional in nature but used for the purpose of conveying truth. The parables of Jesus fall under this category.

What is the purpose behind the stories of Scripture? In his article, Joshua Travers wrote, “Every Bible story has a purpose — as would be expected of a book inspired by the great and purposeful Almighty God. The apostle Paul listed some of the purposes for the Bible in 2 Timothy 3:16: ‘for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.'”

Although many of the great stories in Scripture are entertaining (Moses and the Red Sea, David and Goliath, Elijah and fire from heaven, etc.), that is not the sole purpose. The goal is not to hear a story from Scripture and walk away only thinking, “That was exciting!”

Being excited about the stories of the Bible is good and important, but we miss the point if God’s Word is not used “for doctrine, for reproof, for instruction in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16). For instance, reading of Samson’s great strength is entertaining and fun, but we can learn many things from his life. For instance, we learn that God can do extraordinary things through our lives (Judges 14). We also learn not to elevate anything above our relationship with God (Judges 16). Additionally, we discover that God is the One who declares us just and righteous (Hebrews 11:32-34). Samson messed up royally, but he was not too far gone. He is listed in the Hall of Faith!

Now, I did not give a thorough exegesis on the life of Samson but gave a quick example of learning from the captivating stories of Scripture. God has given us the gift of storytelling to communicate and learn His truths.

Use this gift to tell others the greatest story ever told. Jesus Christ (fully God and fully man) lived a perfect life, suffered the wrath of God for our sins, died in our place — although He did not deserve death — and rose again. He is alive and well, drawing people to Himself (2 Timothy 1:9).

Also, share your testimony with others! How did Christ make you aware of your need for reconciliation with God? No one can refute or take your story away from you. Let your light shine before men (Matthew 5:16).

“Now these things happened to them as an example, but they were written down for our instruction, on whom the end of the ages has come,” (1 Corinthians 10:11).

This article appeared originally on Liftable.

