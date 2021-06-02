Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Dog Thrown from Car and Abandoned on Roadside Reunites with Overjoyed Original Owner

Amanda Thomason June 2, 2021 at 1:53pm

It’s easy to feel a mix of sympathy and rage when we encounter a story of animal abuse. Oftentimes that anger is quickly leveled at the owner because people assume that the state of a dog must be due to the care (or lack of care) of that person.

It happens when strays are picked up looking filthy, bony and flea-ridden. It happens when animals are dumped by the roadside. In their rush to provide a better life for the animal in question, many well-meaning people never look for an owner because they assume the owner is the person who put the animal in that condition.

While that’s often true, it’s not always true, and that’s why it’s so important to look for the owner of any animal before rehoming it.

Savey is a perfect example of that. The Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter in Georgetown, Ohio, introduced her to the world in a post that went viral on May 28.

“Do you know me?” read the post, which included a photo of a dejected tan-and-white pit-bull-type dog.

Trending:
'Their Legacy Is Immortal': Trump Delivers Stirring Memorial Day Statement

“Found at the old bridge, Ferry St. in Aberdeen. This dog was thrown from a moving late model green sedan with Kentucky plates. She then ran after the car trying to stay with them.”

The heartbreaking story tore at people, eliciting a wave of scathing comments directed at the person who treated the poor dog with such coldness.

As Savey’s sad story circulated, it came before the eyes of the man who’d raised her from a puppy. She’d gone missing over a year earlier, and he recognized her immediately.

And when he showed up to claim her, she recognized him immediately. Her reaction said it all.

“If you don’t believe in miracles. Maybe you should,” the shelter posted in the happy update on May 29. “Savey was the dog that was pushed out from a moving car Thursday night in Aberdeen … Our wardens brought her to the shelter that evening. Savey has been a good girl while here but understandably shook up and depressed.

“Today, after her original owner saw our post on FB. He rushed to the shelter. Savey had been missing for over a year. Pictures were shared as he described her birthmarks and old scars to a tee. She had been with him since she was a small puppy.

“Savey recognized him as soon as we got to the hallway of the lobby and immediately started pulling and jumping for him. Our sad depressed girl quickly became happy wiggly and overjoyed to see her person.”

Related:
8-Year-Old Starts Selling Off His Pokémon Cards to Pay for Beloved Dog's Treatment

As for the person who is responsible for abandoning her, the shelter said it has people on the case “actively investigating who threw Savey from the car,” according to Fox News.

The two photos the shelter shared of Savey are night and day. In the first one, she is clearly confused and sad, and in the second she has a new energy about her and is flashing a doggy smile and a waggy tail blur. They hardly look like the same dog.

The surprise twist has been a shock and a joy to many, and the post has understandably gone viral. Hopefully, it’s proof to many that the hands at which an animal suffers don’t always belong to its real owner, and it’s always worth investigating to make sure no one’s missing the pet.

“If we said there weren’t a few tears shed this morning we would be lying,” the shelter’s post concluded.

“Take care Savey, thank you for being our miracle today.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Dog Thrown from Car and Abandoned on Roadside Reunites with Overjoyed Original Owner
8-Year-Old Starts Selling Off His Pokémon Cards to Pay for Beloved Dog's Treatment
7-Year-Old Set Adrift After Boating Accident Heroically Undertakes Hour-Long Swim to Shore
Cat Finally Reunited with Owner After Being Stuck in Central Park Tree for a Week
50 Years After Adoption, Woman Learns Her Birth Mother Starred in Her Favorite Childhood TV Show
See more...

Conversation