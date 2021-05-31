Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Traumatized Mother Warns of the Dangers of Drunk Driving with Heartbreaking Images

Amanda Thomason May 31, 2021 at 4:15pm

On May 18, life changed drastically for one family from London, Ohio.

Mom Sarah and her 2-year-old son, Ollie, were hit by a woman who was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The two walked away with their lives — barely. Ollie suffered multiple broken bones in his face and limbs and was life-flighted from the scene.

“We were at a dead stop to make a left turn into Speedway when we were hit by a woman going 70 mph,” Sarah (whose last name is not mentioned) wrote along with a photo showing the mangled remains of her car.

“She hit us so hard it sent us into the south bound lane where we were hit again. Thankfully the driver we were pushed into [didn’t] have to suffer any serious injuries, broken fingers and some stitches, thank God.”

Trending:
WSJ Sounds Alarm: $5 Gasoline Nationwide After Biden's Proposed Actions

“I’ve been having nightmares of just the minutes following. I remember how loud it was, I remember the screeching brakes of the other cars. [That’s] all I remember until my car came to a complete stop and the first thing I did was get out and try and get to my baby. His door wouldn’t open. I got back in the [driver’s] side trying to move my seat up to get to him and before I could do much more there were people pulling me away so they could get to him safer than I could have in that state.”

“I can’t get into much more detail, there are some things I saw that I [don’t] think I’ll ever be able to even say out loud. A mama shouldn’t know what her [baby’s] bones look like, a mama shouldn’t know what her babys blood smells like. Ever.”

Ollie, who is just 2 years old, according to a friend of the family’s Facebook post, was rushed to the hospital and has undergone a series of surgeries. A GoFundMe was started to help the family cover the unexpected bills they’re now facing.

“Ollie has 2 broken legs and 5 facial fractures, her car is completely totaled,” the GoFundMe reads. “He’s going to be going through many surgeries.

“We now need to come together help them food, gas and while they have to stay at children’s. No parent should ever go through this alone, and we currently do not know when he will be able to come home.”

Sarah shared an X-ray of her son’s face, showing a broken nose, broken eye sockets, broken jaw and fractures along his lip and eyebrow. Doctors warned them that a long and complicated surgery would be needed to fix the breaks.

Related:
'Horrific' TikTok Trend Lands 11-Year-Old Boy in Hospital in Critical Condition

To everyone’s surprise, the surgery ended up only taking two hours and doctors were able to manually put the bones back together, a fact everyone was grateful for.

On Tuesday, Sarah had to go to the court hearing for the woman who allegedly hit them. According to the GoFundMe, the woman didn’t appear to have insurance, either.

As Ollie continues his recovery, Sarah has shared their harrowing tale with others on social media in the hopes that it will prevent someone from going through the same thing she and her son have been through.

“This has been the longest week of our lives,” she posted on Tuesday, along with some photos of her baby boy. (Warning: Some of the photos are graphic in nature.) “And let me tell you, it’s been so.hard.”

“I almost [didn’t] post this but if anything comes from it, hopefully [it’s] raising awareness of driving under the influence.

“Maybe one day someone, [whether] it’s a friend or a total stranger across the country, will go to leave a bar or a party intoxicated and remember our [boy’s] story, his sweet face, and change their mind. Maybe that one second it takes to change their mind could save a life.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Traumatized Mother Warns of the Dangers of Drunk Driving with Heartbreaking Images
'Horrific' TikTok Trend Lands 11-Year-Old Boy in Hospital in Critical Condition
10-Month-Old Baby Found Dead After Being Left Alone with 2 Family Rottweilers: Police
Bottlenose Dolphin's Motherly Instincts Kick in When She Sees Abandoned Baby Whale
Family Heartbroken After Support Dog for Boy with Autism Suddenly Goes Missing
See more...

Conversation