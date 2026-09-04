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Google is Sending People to Jeffrey Epstein Site Through Fake GOP Midterm Convention Link

 By Nick Givas  September 4, 2026 at 10:48am
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Google has seemingly given preference to a fake GOP midterm convention website link that, when clicked, reroutes users to a Justice Department page related to Jeffrey Epstein.

When users search for the upcoming Republican Midterm Convention, set to take place from Sept. 9-10 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, one of the first links to pop up is “gopdallas2026.com”

After clicking that link, however, some users were directed to a U.S. Department of Justice search page with the words “Epstein Library” across the top.

There is then a brief age verification question and a statement outlining efforts to protect the privacy of Epstein victims.

“In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure,” the statement began. “That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature.

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“In the event a member of the public identifies any information that should not have been posted, please notify us immediately by email at EFTA@usdoj.gov so we can take steps to correct the problem as soon as possible,” it concluded.

The actual website for the convention is confirmed to be “gopconvention.com.”

There is no indication whether the manipulated search result was intentional on Google’s part. The Western Journal has reached out to Google for further comment.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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