Protesters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S.Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election electoral vote certification. Now the FBI has admitted it had more than two dozen confidential human sources at the event.
DOJ Inspector General Releases Jan. 6 Bombshell: Dozens of FBI 'Confidential Human Sources' Were in Crowd

 By Randy DeSoto  December 12, 2024 at 1:35pm
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report Thursday revealing that the FBI had more than two dozen confidential human sources in the crowd of protesters on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 79-page report delved into the FBI’s handling of confidential human sources and the bureau’s intelligence collection efforts in the lead-up to the Capitol incursion.

There were a total of 26 confidential human sources on the ground on Jan. 6. Of that group, four entered the Capitol and an additional 13 entered the restricted area around the building.

“None of these FBI CHSs were authorized to enter the Capitol or a restricted area, or to otherwise break the law on January 6, nor was any CHS directed by the FBI to encourage others to commit illegal acts on January 6,” the report said.

“The [Office of Inspector General] determined that many of these 26 CHSs had provided information relevant to the January 6 Electoral Certification before the event and that a few CHSs also provided information about the riot as it occurred.”

The OIG also uncovered records indicating one confidential human source who entered the Capitol was reimbursed for his travel expenses for being present at the incursion and later, President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley reacted to the IG’s report posting on social media platform X that it “may raise more questions than answers. It confirms that confidential sources did indeed enter the Capitol and restricted areas.

“The question is whether the presence of these sources were revealed to the defense in the hundreds of prosecutions.”

He further noted, “The IG suggests that they were not engaged in the core criminal conduct prosecuted on that day. Yet, if revealed to the defense, including hundreds who pleaded guilty, defense counsel would not just take the government’s word for what these sources did on that day.”

Turley anticipated that House committees will have additional questions about the role of these FBI sources on Jan. 6.

In Jan. 2022, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas questioned then FBI Assistant Executive Director Jill Sanborn during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding how many confidential human sources the FBI had on the ground during the Capitol incursion.

Do you trust the FBI?

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.

Cruz then asked the broader question, “Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of Jan. 6? Yes or no.”

“Sir, I can’t answer that,” replied Sanborn.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on Jan. 6?” Cruz then queried.

Sanborn would not say.

The senator continued, “Did any FBI agents or FBI informants actively encourage and incite crimes of violence on Jan. 6?”

“Sir, I can’t answer that,” Sanborn said.

Cruz closed his line of questioning saying, “Ms. Sanborn, a lot of Americans are concerned that the federal government deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on Jan. 6.”

Conversation