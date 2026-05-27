Hidden Camera Footage: MLB Official Admits His Team Discriminates Against Christian Player

Major League Baseball executive Sean Hudson gleefully admitted that he discriminates against a Roman Catholic pitcher and pushes communist propaganda on fans because he’s a “very far-left-leaning” communist sympathizer.

Hudson, the director of community relations for the Washington Nationals baseball team, made the bombshell admissions in an undercover video published Tuesday by the O’Keefe Media Group.

“One of our pitchers, Trevor Williams, he is very Catholic,” Hudson said in the video. “He’s super Christian-Catholic.”

“Last year… the Dodgers had a group out to the stadium who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns,” he recounted.

“He [Trevor Williams] went on social media like… ‘This is wrong, this is my religion. You all are mocking it.’”

“Because of that, we [Washington Nationals] don’t use him [Trevor Williams] on social [media],” the PR executive noted.

In other words, when the team films promotional skits, Hudson makes sure that Williams is excluded because of his Roman Catholic beliefs.

BREAKING NEWS: Washington @Nationals Director of Community Relations Admits on Hidden Camera to Active Religious Discrimination Against Starting Pitcher Trevor Williams, Surveillance of Nationals Fans’ Google History, and Segregated LGBTQ+ Corporate Meetings to an O’Keefe… pic.twitter.com/AWqlq6wXV9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 26, 2026

Hudson was referencing a “Pride Night” event the Los Angeles Dodgers held in 2023, which featured an anti-Catholic drag group known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The group’s schtick is mocking nuns and the Roman Catholic religion.

Thank you @Dodgers for supporting LGBTQ and all fans on Pride night and throughout the year! When asked about baseball + last night’s game, @SisterUnity hopes everyone left the stadium: “with a heart full of happiness. It should be fun for everyone.” https://t.co/IiRV0n7RVQ — GLAAD (@glaad) June 17, 2023

As a reminder, pedophiliac child pornographer Adam Westbrook was a member of the Milwaukee branch of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Earlier this month, the drag queen was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing and distributing child porn.

The revolting child sex-abuse video featured Westbrook’s 4-year-old adopted son.

EXCLUSIVE: Drag queen Adam Westbrook, who performs with the Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has been transferred to federal court on charges of making and sending child porn videos of the young boy he and his husband adopted. pic.twitter.com/goN3h006ai — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2024

Elsewhere in the O’Keefe Media video, Sean Hudson cheerfully confessed that he promotes communist propaganda in his MLB marketing campaigns because he loves the communist goal of wealth redistribution.

“I.. would define myself as ‘very far-left-leaning,’” he said. “There is a ‘Join the Communist Party’ poster up in my kitchen.”

He added: “When we go to my boss’ holiday party, we [Washington Nationals employees] all talk about how left-leaning we are.”

Hudson said he understands that the public doesn’t want to be bombarded with left-wing political propaganda when they watch baseball games, but he doesn’t care.

“If you’re a sports fan, and we piss you off, where else are you gonna go?” he said. “I don’t give a s**t!”

At this point, it’s clear that radical, anti-American leftists have infiltrated every major institution with the intent to destroy Western society and dismantle American cultural, economic, and political structures.

The public is being brainwashed from all sides: From Hollywood to the media to academia to sports to Wall Street to our government bureaucracy.

Even baseball is not immune.

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