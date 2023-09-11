Share
Sports
Commentary
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins gestures during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.
Commentary
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins gestures during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Pauses CBS Interview to Deliver a Jesus Message After Career Game

 By Johnathan Jones  September 11, 2023 at 11:43am
Share

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stopped a CBS Sports interview after Sunday’s season opener in order to honor Christ after a record day.

Tagovailoa went on the road in Los Angeles against an offensive juggernaut in the Chargers — who are led by star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 25-year-old Christian and University of Alabama alum answered the call in what was a full-throttle shootout between the teams. Miami needed to answer for every LA score, and it did.

Tagovailoa went 28/45 and racked up 466 passing yards. At the half, it looked like he might break a franchise record for a season opener that has been held by Dan Marino for decades.

Trending:
'Monster' CAT-5 Hurricane Lee Could Slam Right Into the US

Do support Christian athletes?

In the end, the signal caller fell just short of passing Marino, but there is no doubt that Sunday was a high point in his time with the franchise. He threw for three touchdowns.

It’s all the more impressive when you consider Tagovailoa almost retired in the off-season due to last year’s sobering concussion issues, WTVJ reported.

But he came back, working with an expert on how to better protect his head, and he was a field general on Sunday, leading the team to a 36-34 victory.

After the game, Tagovailoa was approached by CBS for an interview.

Related:
NFL Star Demario Davis Starts Postgame Press Conference by Reading Bible, Says Prayer Saved His Daughter 2 Days Prior

When asked about the gritty game, the final score and his stellar afternoon, he humbled himself before touching on the outcome.

“Well, first and foremost, I’d just like to give all the glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the quarterback said. “Without Him, nothing is possible for me.”

Tagovailoa then talked about the game.

“It’s a team game,” he said as he praised his team’s defense for getting a final stop when the Chargers only needed a field goal to walk away with a win.

Tagovailoa continues to impress on the field, and his spirit, attitude and humility are a model for a league that is too often viewed for its bad apples.

The signs of brilliance and modesty were always there when Tagovailoa was under center in Tuscaloosa.

During his budding NFL career, the quarterback continues to let his light shine.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Pauses CBS Interview to Deliver a Jesus Message After Career Game
Flight Met by Law Enforcement After Disturbing Discovery in Plane's Restroom, Attendant Escorted Away
School Makes 'Difficult Decision' to Cancel Classes Due to 9/11 Anniversary Threat
Biden Takes 'Dog Faced Pony Soldier' Routine Abroad with Bizarre Press Conference, Ends by Saying 'I'm Gonna Go to Bed'
'I Was an Idiot': Country Star Zach Bryan Apologizes for Arrest, Shows Support for Law Enforcement
See more...

Conversation