Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Pauses CBS Interview to Deliver a Jesus Message After Career Game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stopped a CBS Sports interview after Sunday’s season opener in order to honor Christ after a record day.

Tagovailoa went on the road in Los Angeles against an offensive juggernaut in the Chargers — who are led by star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 25-year-old Christian and University of Alabama alum answered the call in what was a full-throttle shootout between the teams. Miami needed to answer for every LA score, and it did.

Tagovailoa went 28/45 and racked up 466 passing yards. At the half, it looked like he might break a franchise record for a season opener that has been held by Dan Marino for decades.

Tua has 264 yards at the half He’s on pace to break the franchise record for yards in a game previously held by Dan Marino 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qiPBx5lgeT — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) September 10, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 264 yards in the first half, which puts him on pace to break the #Dolphins single game passing record currently held by Dan Marino (521 yds). — Ku’ulei (@KuuleiAgbayani) September 10, 2023

In the end, the signal caller fell just short of passing Marino, but there is no doubt that Sunday was a high point in his time with the franchise. He threw for three touchdowns.

THE RETURN OF TUA TAGOVAILOA ‼️🍿 – 28/45

– 466 passing yards

– 3 TDs Full Highlights! ⬇️ #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dJyiaSuSyc — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 11, 2023

It’s all the more impressive when you consider Tagovailoa almost retired in the off-season due to last year’s sobering concussion issues, WTVJ reported.

But he came back, working with an expert on how to better protect his head, and he was a field general on Sunday, leading the team to a 36-34 victory.

After the game, Tagovailoa was approached by CBS for an interview.

When asked about the gritty game, the final score and his stellar afternoon, he humbled himself before touching on the outcome.

“Well, first and foremost, I’d just like to give all the glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the quarterback said. “Without Him, nothing is possible for me.”

“Say what???” Tua could not believe his yardage total from today’s @MiamiDolphins win 😅 🎤 @Melanie_Collins pic.twitter.com/zcsyVuEpFi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 11, 2023

Tagovailoa then talked about the game.

“It’s a team game,” he said as he praised his team’s defense for getting a final stop when the Chargers only needed a field goal to walk away with a win.

Tagovailoa continues to impress on the field, and his spirit, attitude and humility are a model for a league that is too often viewed for its bad apples.

The signs of brilliance and modesty were always there when Tagovailoa was under center in Tuscaloosa.

During his budding NFL career, the quarterback continues to let his light shine.

