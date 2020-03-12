Don Jr. Goes with the Nuclear Option, Links Biden's Strange Behavior to Alzheimer's

If you have watched any video of former Vice President Joe Biden, you probably have already wondered what is going on with his mental state.

No one, other than his own doctor, can know for certain, but it seems the media has not covered his apparent issues the way it would if, for example, his name were Donald Trump.

But the power of social media allows regular people to talk about what they see before their eyes, and that includes famous people like Donald Trump Jr.

The president’s eldest son did not hold back when he took to Twitter to insinuate that Biden is showing signs of dementia.

“From the Alzheimers association webpage,” he wrote with a video of the former vice president snapping at a potential voter.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

“‘Aggressive or angry behaviors may occur in people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, ” Trump Jr. wrote, appearing to quote from the webpage.

“A 50 year career politician doesn’t snap back this way to a blue collar guy asking him a reasonable question given his parties stance on the issue.”

From the Alzheimers association webpage “Aggressive or angry behaviors may occur in people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias” A 50 year career politician doesn’t snap back this way to a blue collar guy asking him a reasonable question given his parties stance on the issue. https://t.co/A6ZOee6TkM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 10, 2020

Do you think Biden's mental state makes him unfit to be president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (27 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

At the event, an autoworker accused Biden of wanting to take everyone’s guns away from them.

Biden did not take it well.

The Democratic presidential front-runner snapped at the worker (and potential voter) telling him that he was “full of s—” as he got in the man’s face.

Add this to the ever-burgeoning list of gaffes, memory lapses and ornery behavior Biden has exhibited.

On Saturday he referred to himself as an “O’Biden-Bama Democrat,” literally messing up his own name in the process.

RELATED: Eric Trump: If Dad Made Gaffes Like Biden Does, Opponents Would Use 25th Amendment Against Him

In February, he appeared on the ABC daytime talk show “The View” and fantasized about fist fighting the president.

These do not appear to be the actions of a man who has all of his mental faculties.

And what shows the media bias is the fact that any person who is being honest would have to admit that it would not cover Trump the same way if he did these things.

If Trump makes a spelling mistake on Twitter, it is top news on CNN and becomes a trending topic on social media.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.