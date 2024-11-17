Share
Don Lemon attends the 2024 Native Son Awards in New York City on June 12.
Don Lemon attends the 2024 Native Son Awards in New York City on June 12. (Joy Malone / Getty Images)

Don Lemon Announces Major X Decision, Gets Savaged in Response: 'See You in a Few Days'

 By Bryan Chai  November 17, 2024 at 7:04am
There’s a stereotype out there that gay men often like to leave the party in loud and dramatic fashion.

Former CNN talking head Don Lemon lived up to that stereotype by announcing his social media departure twice — though he didn’t get the response he was likely hoping for.

Lemon announced Wednesday (again, twice, for some reason) that he would be leaving X for a litany of reasons, which he spelled out in lengthy follow-ups.

In post headlined with, “My statement on leaving Twitter,” Lemon attached a much lengthier explanation as to why.

“I’ve loved connecting with all of you on X, but it’s time for me to leave the platform,” Lemon wrote.

The first grievance rattled off by Lemon noted that he felt like X wasn’t what he thought it was.

“I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose,” Lemon continued.

Do you remember Don Lemon before he went full-on leftist?

Another quibble that Lemon had had to do with X’s updated terms of service.

“In addition, starting this Friday, November 15, X is implementing new terms of service, which among other things states that ‘All disputes … be brought exclusively in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas or state courts located in Tarrant County, Texas,'” Lemon wrote.

Lemon cited The Washington Post, who claimed that these Texas courts would be “a hub for conservatives.”

Of note, Lemon sued X owner Elon Musk back in August 2023 after the disastrous debut and subsequent shuttering of “The Don Lemon Show” on X.

Social media, meanwhile, didn’t seem to care much about Lemon’s pending departure.

“Nobody cares,” read one response with over 22,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon (and, yes, that’s a ratio).

“Oh, you were still here?” another X user jabbed.

Popular conservative content creator “Libs of TikTok” didn’t buy that Lemon was actually leaving: “See you in a few days. Goodbye for now I guess.”

As mentioned above, Lemon announced his X departure twice. Before he posted his statement, he posted a video explaining the same reasons outlined above.

Lemon leaves behind 1.5 million followers on X.

