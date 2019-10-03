Donald Trump Jr. Nails Adam Schiff as 'Jussie Smollett of Congress'

When it comes to the current controversy enveloping Washington, this might be the best line yet.

In an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. summed up Democratic reliance on hazy accusations and the instinctive willingness of the liberal base to believe the worst about President Donald Trump and his supporters with one, devastatingly accurate description:

“Adam Schiff is basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids,” Trump Jr. said.

The line came during a “Hannity” interview where the Fox News host was highlighting the media’s generally see-no-evil treatment of the numerous shady dealings surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, while his father held the second-highest office in the government.

A job for a Ukrainian energy company that paid $50,000 a month? A private equity deal in China for Biden and his business partners that was worth $1.5 billion?

“No experience in Ukraine, no experience in oil, gas, energy, you get paid millions of dollars, and in China it’s even better, you fly in with the Air Force Two and you get the $1.5 billion in private equity with ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s nephew and John Kerry’s stepson…,” Hannity said.

Trump Jr. took up the thought.

“If I went to China and did that, Sean, and came back with $1.05 — not $1.5 billion. $1.05, we would solve the media problem,” he said. “Their heads would explode, there would be no fake news media left. That’s how bad it would be. The whole thing is ridiculous, Sean.”

But few aspects of the whole affair are more ridiculous than Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who has become the public face of the Democrats’ latest effort to destroy the Trump presidency.

And Trump Jr.’s comparison of Schiff to Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who claimed to have been attacked by two Donald Trump supporters in January, was dead on.

Both men have no problem making statements with little evidence to back them up. And both are clearly confident the media won’t press too hard and that their supporters don’t care much about the truth.

For Smollett, it was a story about an alleged, dead-of-winter attack on a freezing night in Chicago by two Donald Trump supporters.

Even in the face of overwhelming evidence that his story was concocted, Smollett and his legal team still refuse to acknowledge he wasn’t telling the truth.

For Schiff, it’s tales of Trump perfidy with foreign governments.

This is the man who assured Americans in February there was evidence of “collusion” between the Trump 2016 campaign and the Russian government “in plain sight.” And even after the entire country saw that story dissolve in April with the release of the report by then-special counsel Robert Mueller, then in Mueller’s disastrous testimony in July, he wouldn’t let go of the story.

Both men know their supporters will back them up. Both know the media cares more about attacking the Trump administration than it does about honest reporting.

For the whole impeachment saga currently playing out, with Adam Schiff in such a starring role, Trump Jr. line might have been the best one yet.

