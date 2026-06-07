Christian Family Fled Communism for America, Killed in Crash by Allegedly Unqualified Bus Driver

Questions remain over a May 29 crash that killed five people and injured 44 on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County, Va. At approximately 2:30 a.m., a charter bus plowed into the back of traffic stopped near a work zone, impacting six other vehicles. The bus driver, identified as Jing Sheng Dong, also sustained injuries and now faces multiple felony charges; however, his full background remains unclear.

State police said the bus first struck a Chevrolet Suburban, and the Suburban then hit an Acura SUV and other vehicles in line.

A 25-year-old woman in the Suburban, Priscilla R. Mafalda, was among the five who died. Born in Brazil, Mafalda worked for a cleaning company in Worcester, Mass. She and her husband, Igor Ernesto, were traveling to a Florida vacation when tragedy struck.

The other four fatalities were the occupants of the Acura, which caught fire. Dmitri and Ecaterina Doncev were driving with their two children, Emily (14 or 13) and Mark (7), from Greenfield, Mass. to a family member’s wedding in South Carolina.

The Doncev’s attended a Greenfield Russian Baptist Church weekly, and their children attended a Christian school. (Evangelicals from the former Soviet states tend to be strong believers because weak ones did not endure in the years of persecution.) Dmitri worked as a registered nurse at Holyoke Medical Center, while Ecaterina was a homemaker. “They were very active members of our church,” Deacon Mikhail Naryzhnyy said. “Ecaterina was organizing women’s gatherings, and she was helping with all sorts of celebrations.”

The couple emigrated from Moldova, a former Soviet state, in 2008 (years before their children were born). At the time, the Moldovan legislature had a communist majority, which increased in the April 2009 election, sparking riots. Moldovan evangelicals feared the communist majority would blame them for the riots and suppress their religious activity (as it turned out, Moldovan communists — who were likely propped up by a declining Russia — have lost power in almost every election since).

The Doncev’s may have foreseen the possibility for violence and decided to leave ahead of time, or they may have simply not wanted to send their future children to schools run by avowed communists. Whatever their motivation, for this Christian family, life was: “out of the frying pan, into the fire.”

The death of the Doncev family evokes comparisons to the killing of Iryna Zarutska, a refugee who fled the war in Ukraine but was stabbed to death on a commuter train in Charlotte, N.C. last September. In both cases, the victims fled the chaos and corruption of former Soviet states for what they perceived to be the relative safety of America. In both cases, the victims’ lives ended in tragic deaths which arguably would not have happened except for extreme government malfeasance.

As the lighter nighttime traffic began slowing ahead of a work zone, preliminary information suggests the bus continued to plow ahead at “a high rate of speed,” said Tom Chapman, a board member for the National Transportation Safety Board. “It seems fairly clear that, if there was any braking, there wasn’t much, because of the speed and the severity of the collision.”

“Local police confirm the driver of this motorcoach — a man from China who became a U.S. citizen — doesn’t speak English,” explained U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “He received his commercial driver’s license from New York State in 2024.”

These facts have thrown this incident into the ongoing policy conversation over illegal immigrant truck drivers and unqualified CDL holders. Under the second Trump administration, the DOT has worked hard to roll back a widespread system of “sham” CDL licensure, from schools that never place drivers behind a wheel to licensure outsourcing practices designed to maximize volume over safety.

“This is exactly why we are holding states’ accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English,” Duffy declared. “If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus.”

However, Dong’s U.S. citizenship distinguishes him from the conversation over illegal immigration in one extremely important respect. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Newsmax correspondent Andrew Craft that Dong “was naturalized under the Obama administration on August 14, 2012.”

Furthermore, DHS noted, “Jing Sheng Dong, a naturalized U.S. citizen from China, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a valid license on May 29, 2026.”

This information seems to raise a concerning contradiction in the available facts. Secretary Duffy said the DOT is currently investigating how Dong obtained a CDL from the state of New York. If Dong has a CDL, how could he be charged with driving without a valid license? There might be a satisfactory explanation to this question, but it would need to be a good one.

While on the subject, another apparent contradiction presents itself in the facts of this saga, demanding another good explanation. If Dong became a citizen in 2012, how does he not speak English? Was he naturalized despite not knowing the national language? Did he forget all his English in the subsequent 14 years?

Perhaps the DWI charge helps to provide an answer to this second question. If Dong was intoxicated, perhaps local police misinterpreted his inability to answer as an inability to understand English. If that is the explanation, then it provides its own revealing commentary on America’s shifting social fabric — that police responding to fatal highway crashes more readily guess a driver cannot speak English than that he is intoxicated.

The important answers to these questions may prevent future tragedies, but they will be of no value to the Doncevs, whose spirits have already passed beyond the grave.

At a memorial service in their honor, Deacon Naryzhnyy reflected on the tragedy. “God has his own ways,” he said. “We don’t always understand his plan, but we believe that his plan is perfect. It was not just an accident. He did it for a reason. We will not know. But we believe the entire family is in heaven with Christ right now.”

Joshua Arnold is a senior writer at The Washington Stand.

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