How far out of your way are you willing to go to help a perfect stranger?

Holding the door open or picking up something that was dropped and handing it over are simple, small acts of kindness — but would you be willing to drive out of your way to return a lost item to someone you knew nothing about?

One man in Florida was, a fact that Debra Crosby of Yulee, Florida, is incredibly grateful for.

Crosby had been shopping at a Walmart about 20 minutes from her home when she dropped her wallet. She didn’t realize it had fallen, but there it stayed.

Crosby realized her mistake at the checkout, but she was still able to make her purchases thanks to some cash she had on her. Still, the thought of all the work it would take to replace the contents of her wallet was exhausting.

“And I’m going to have to replace my military ID, my driver’s license,” Crosby told First Coast News.

“I am going to have to take off work because they are not open during, you know, hours when I get off.”

But unbeknownst to her, an anonymous good Samaritan had spied the lost wallet, picked it up, examined its contents and decided to return it to its owner instead of making off with it.

Perhaps he thought of how much it would mean to him if he lost his own wallet and someone had the choice to return it or not. Perhaps finding the owner was simply his first thought.

Either way, he ostensibly used the address on the cards in the wallet to get to Crosby’s home, where he explained himself to her front door security camera.

“Hey, how are you doing?” he began. “I found your wallet at Walmart.”

At the time, Crosby was not at home, so after waiting for a response and getting none, the stranger explained himself again and made a quick decision to place the wallet out of sight on the porch.

“Hey Ms. Crosby, I found your wallet at Walmart in River City. I’m going to put it behind the welcome thing. Well I … I’m going to put it by the Amazon boxes.”

And just like that, he was gone.

Crosby was impressed by his kindness and dedication, referring to the man as her guardian angel.

“I’m like, ‘My God. This person went out of his way,'” she said. “I get there and the wallet along with the credit cards and everything are there.”

“He brought it personally to my house, concealed it, you know, gave me a message of where he found it, and I thought that was a lot of above and beyond.”

The video of this man’s fine character has been put on display as the story has made the rounds online. Crosby hopes that the publicity will reach the man and encourage him for his good deed.

“If he is watching this, I want him to know that he makes me so proud,” she said. “I have three sons of my own and I hope they would do the exact same thing.”

