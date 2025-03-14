Doorbell Camera Owner Receives Unsettling Video

The Box Demon was a hit on social media, racking up thousands of views for a creepy visit captured on a Pennsylvania homeowner’s doorbell camera.

In real life, perhaps not so much.

“I am the Box Demon. I am the Box Demon,” the figure in the video said in a raspy whisper, according to a post on X.

The figure wore a paper-plate mask with large teeth drawn in black in a large grin. The plate was adorned with tissue paper cut into flower petals.

“I leave you with this gift … This box is a gift for you,” the figure said, leaving an empty cardboard box behind.

North York County homeowner Tammy McAnnaney was not amused when she saw the video of what happened in front of her house Monday.

“It could have been a bad situation. You just don’t do that. It is very dangerous,” she said, according to WGAL-TV.

McAnnaney said the identity of the Box Demon was a mystery to her.

“I have no clue, none at all,” she said.

“I’m angry,” McAnnaney said.

“I don’t know who would be too happy with having somebody ringing their doorbell at 4:22 in the morning. Like, do something constructive with yourself,” according to WGAL-TV.

“I know I didn’t do nothing to this so-called person who runs around with the paper plate on their face,” she said.

The North York Regional Police Department said the case is closed, but will remain something of a mystery.

Police said they identified the Box Demon and spoke to the individual, who they did not name.

the philly police labelled the Box Demon “Creepy” and “Disturbing”. I think the Box Demon is just very silly and friendly. Box Demon, if you see this, you’re cool 🙂 — NERØ (@ADemonNamedNero) March 14, 2025



Police did not explain the motive behind the Box Demon’s visit.

“There are no public safety concerns,” the department said on its website.

“The homeowner who had the box placed on her doorstep was made aware of the identification and does not wish to speak any further regarding this incident,” police said.

