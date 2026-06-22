NYT's Gonna NYT: Paper Uses Father's Day to Pretend Being Trans Can Make a Woman a 'Father'

From both me and The New York Times, I’d like to wish all the misogynists out there a belated, happy bad-gender birthing parent day, known to the sane world as “Father’s Day.” Hope you had a good one, you chauvinistic jerks.

Now, for the rest of us, Father’s Day is what it’s supposed to be: A day to honor our fathers. Nothing more, nothing less. Let dad sleep in. Treat him to breakfast. Buy him a present. That sort of thing. Familial, loving, anodyne, and uniting.

Those are four words that can never be the north star of any piece in the New York Times, however, particularly in the opinion section. No, every holiday is an opportunity to get political. As a reluctant subscriber, I’m patiently waiting for “Fat-Shaming Santa Must End” or “How the Easter Bunny Narrative Ignores the Myxomatosis Genocide.”

While I’m anticipating those with bated breath, however, I can marvel at this piece from Sunday, titled on the newspaper’s website as: “What I Learned About Parenting as a Trans Dad.”

“I thought I was teaching Elliott to be happy and secure, yet she was doing that for me.” https://t.co/PLmcvK6lZf — Brad LaPlante (@bradlapgov) June 21, 2026

What the author, Zach Ellams, actually means is, “What I Learned About Parenting as a Woman Who Pretends She’s a Dad.” (It’s worth noting that, like many Times articles, the title is different when you click on the story: “To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated.” Yes, and to Patty Hearst, the rectitude of the Symbionese Liberation Army’s cause was eventually uncomplicated, too.)

Adams, “an editor and motion designer from London,” teamed with artists Hannah Jacobs for a series of panel illustrations, the first describing how she needs “thick skin to be a parent.”

“I’ve been living as a trans man since I was 18 years old,” the second panel reads, showing Adams with her daughter in the pool.

“But when my wife and I had Elliot, I had to learn how to be a trans dad,” the third panel states.

The fourth panel shows young Elliot displaying more common sense than either Adams or The New York Times did: “How did you grow a mustache if you were a lady?” From the mouths of babes. The only thing incorrect was the past tense.

We get hurried through the fact that Adams had to tell her daughter that she once presented to the world as a female because, obviously, it’s a bit difficult to raise a child and not be able to describe how you looked for the first 18 years of your own life.

“I had to trust her with the most vulnerable version of myself,” Adams notes in the sixth panel, as her daughter tells her, “I told my friends at school that mom made you a cake when you got your surgery.”

“Oh, right. That’s nice, but I don’t actually tell everyone I’m trans. I save that for special people,” Adams says in the seventh panel. In the next panel: “I’d carried shame around my whole life. I didn’t want to pass that onto my daughter.” Who isn’t trans, and lives in a world where trans people are celebrated simply for being, but whatever.

As the panels reveal Adams’ birth name (or “deadname,” if you’re into that pap) as “Claire” during a trip to the grocery store, the “trans dad” stumbles upon an uncomfortable truth: “Kids can accept things at face value.”

Oh! Maybe that’s why we’ve been pumping them full of pro-transgender propaganda for the past decade in our public schools: Kids can, and usually do, lack the critical thinking skills that come with adulthood and proper education. Funny, that.

Anyway, all I’ll say is that 1) the high point of the piece is when Adams’ daughter says “Hey, did you know gymnasts fart as they run and it helps them run faster?” and 2) this is actually nowhere near the low point:

The New York Times published cartoons for Father’s Day about a “trans dad” and his young daughter asking how long he had breasts for. This is exactly the kind of woke ideology Elon Musk has been speaking out against. For years, Elon has warned about the woke mind virus… pic.twitter.com/6X2o0Lkvqz — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 21, 2026

The piece ends, fittingly enough, with Adams saying something she thinks is profound and her daughter saying something actually is profound.

“I thought I was teaching Elliot how to be happy and secure,” Adams says. “Yet all along she had been doing that for me.”

Meanwhile, here’s the final bit of dialogue, as the two stand by a lake:

Elliot: “Maybe I’ll be like you when I grow up.”

Adams: “Oh, yeah?”

Elliot: “Yeah. Really short.”

You know, like women tend to be in comparison to men, genetically speaking.

One feels unusually bad for Elliot here. Adams says at the start of the cartoon essay that she didn’t want to drag the child into “shame” and then puts her into a New York Times cartoon essay for Father’s Day that was bound to stoke outrage because, at the very least, it takes a day meant to honor dads and turns it into online rage-bait. Instead, what I’ll charitably call her co-parent decided her minor child needed to be part of the culture wars:

And they wonder why Donald Trump was elected…

~~~

To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated https://t.co/6YZUzFpqh5 — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) June 21, 2026

I want to congratulate @nytimes for perfectly catching how the cultural elite view men and fatherhood this Father’s Day – yes, to the Times, being a dad is something you do to feel better about having your tits cut off. Cannot make it up. pic.twitter.com/kKuxaPE3AJ — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 21, 2026

ugh can someone help me please???

i need to read this NYT slop so i can make fun of it but i refuse to give them a dime and my usual tricks are not working to bypass the paywall lolololhttps://t.co/GyLILWZxRE — Hayley Caronia (@hayleycaronia) June 21, 2026

Adams, meanwhile, is thoroughly delulu in every demonstrable manner that can be conveyed in 25 cartoon panels.

But most of the blame for this noxious exercise falls upon The New York Times, which decided to celebrate fathers by dedicating the newspaper’s most prominent piece about the holiday to a woman who believes she is a man.

I can’t think of anything that could be more emblematic of how the mouthpiece of America’s establishment elite views men (as disposable), children (as lifestyle accoutrements), and traditional families (a relic of the 20th century, at best) as this garbage.

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