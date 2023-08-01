Drag Queen Flamy Grant Tops iTunes Christian Music Charts After Twisted Social Media Stunt

There’s been a lot of talk in recent days of how traditional institutions like country music, NASCAR, and even a popular beer brand have created divided loyalties regarding “woke” leftist ideas and the extremes of diversity, inclusion, and equality.

That said, has anybody been paying attention to what’s happening in contemporary Christian music?

Or should we say “Christian” music?

Sean Feucht, a Christian musician, author, and founder of a political organization aimed at getting millennials politically active to preserve traditional Christian values, put out an LGBT-critical tweet on X, previously known as Twitter, that caused a strong reaction.

The reaction was so intense that it pushed an allegedly Christian drag singer to the top spot on iTunes Christian music chart.

Say what?

Here’s what happened. Feucht tweeted criticism of contemporary Christian music (CCM) artist, Derrick Webb, joining in concert with drag performer Flamy Grant.

“If you’re wondering the end goal of the deconstruction movement in the church,” Feucht tweeted, “Then look no further than former worship leader @derekwebb’s new collab with a drag queen. These are truly the last days.”

If you’re wondering the end goal of the deconstruction movement in the church, then look no further than former worship leader @derekwebb‘s new collab with a drag queen. These are truly the last days. https://t.co/sgvzGFoRgu — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) July 26, 2023

So Flamy decided to flame Feucht.

Grant — whose real name is Matthew Blake — tweeted: “OK. I’m gonna do it. Sean Feucht thinks ‘hardly anyone’ is interested in a worship song by a drag queen. How about we try to get my song ‘Good Day’ to chart on Christian iTunes?”

Ok I’m gonna do it. Sean Feucht thinks “hardly anyone” is interested in a worship song by a drag queen. How about we try to get my song Good Day to chart on Christian iTunes?https://t.co/s2lt40BEP4 — Flamy Grant (@FlamyGrant) July 27, 2023

Within a day, Blake’s song had topped the Christian chart and he tweeted: “If you’re gonna come for a drag queen, you better be ready for how she comes back. She comes back with an army of love.

“Thank you for showing @seanfeucht and conservatives everywhere that you are, in fact, interested in a Christian drag queen’s music #number1.”

If you’re gonna come for a drag queen, you better be ready for how she comes back. She comes back with an army of love. Thank you for showing @seanfeucht and conservatives everywhere that you are, in fact, interested in a Christian drag queen’s music. #number1 pic.twitter.com/lrOicrk1Cl — Flamy Grant (@FlamyGrant) July 28, 2023

And Blake’s album “Bible Belt Baby” also went to the top of the iTunes Christian chart.

But were traditional, devout Christians like Feucht favoring the songs and pushing them to the No. 1 positions? Unlikely. For instance, one tweet supporting Blake’s Flamy Grant music came from LGBTQ Nation.

“If you’re gonna come for a drag queen, you better be ready for how she comes back.” @flamygrant @derekwebb #LGBTQ https://t.co/skJMSuDeOf — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) July 31, 2023

And Webb, former lead singer of the 1990s CCM group Caedmon’s Call, and who told leftist religious publication Sojourners that he no longer identifies as a Christian, also tweeted his support, saying “Maybe black sheep are not lost. Oh, they’re just pioneers.”

maybe black sheep are not lost

oh, they’re just pioneershttps://t.co/IaYaqnqc3X pic.twitter.com/NDmVAqQpnm — Derek Webb (@derekwebb) July 29, 2023

Feucht is correct in pointing out this nonsense is a deconstruction movement designed to undermine the effectiveness of the church. And it brings to mind the atmosphere of the last days.

An ongoing concept promoted by LGBT individuals is that of love, as in to love them means you must embrace their perversions.

They can use as many Christian catchphrases and concepts as they like, but the reality for a true Christian response to them is contained in I John 5:2 — “By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments.”

We can extend our love to these individuals, but not as fellow believers. Extending Christian fellowship and affirmation to them would place us with them in violation of God’s commandments.

Until then, our only response is to speak to them of repentance toward God and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ (Acts 20:21) and be willing, if needed, to rescue them from a house fire or provide needed food or some such thing.

Otherwise, they, claiming Christ or not, through their actions, warrant our rebuke and adamant opposition to all aspects of their sinful behavior. Christian drag queen, indeed.

