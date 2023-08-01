Share
Commentary

Drag Queen Flamy Grant Tops iTunes Christian Music Charts After Twisted Social Media Stunt

 By Mike Landry  July 31, 2023 at 5:12pm
Share

There’s been a lot of talk in recent days of how traditional institutions like country music, NASCAR, and even a popular beer brand have created divided loyalties regarding “woke” leftist ideas and the extremes of diversity, inclusion, and equality.

That said, has anybody been paying attention to what’s happening in contemporary Christian music?

Or should we say “Christian” music?

Sean Feucht, a Christian musician, author, and founder of a political organization aimed at getting millennials politically active to preserve traditional Christian values, put out an LGBT-critical tweet on X, previously known as Twitter, that caused a strong reaction.

The reaction was so intense that it pushed an allegedly Christian drag singer to the top spot on iTunes Christian music chart.

Trending:
Alvin Bragg's Office Suffers Big Loss in Case Against Donald Trump

Say what?

Here’s what happened. Feucht tweeted criticism of contemporary Christian music (CCM) artist, Derrick Webb, joining in concert with drag performer Flamy Grant.

“If you’re wondering the end goal of the deconstruction movement in the church,” Feucht tweeted, “Then look no further than former worship leader @derekwebb’s new collab with a drag queen. These are truly the last days.”

Should iTunes boot the drag queen’s music from Christian charts?

So Flamy decided to flame Feucht.

Grant — whose real name is Matthew Blake — tweeted: “OK. I’m gonna do it. Sean Feucht thinks ‘hardly anyone’ is interested in a worship song by a drag queen. How about we try to get my song ‘Good Day’ to chart on Christian iTunes?”

Related:
Video: Bud Light So Unpopular at One Bar It's Been Permanently Physically Removed Following Mulvaney Fiasco

Within a day, Blake’s song had topped the Christian chart and he tweeted: “If you’re gonna come for a drag queen, you better be ready for how she comes back. She comes back with an army of love.

“Thank you for showing @seanfeucht and conservatives everywhere that you are, in fact, interested in a Christian drag queen’s music #number1.”

And Blake’s album “Bible Belt Baby” also went to the top of the iTunes Christian chart.

But were traditional, devout Christians like Feucht favoring the songs and pushing them to the No. 1 positions? Unlikely. For instance, one tweet supporting Blake’s Flamy Grant music came from LGBTQ Nation.

And Webb, former lead singer of the 1990s CCM group Caedmon’s Call, and who told leftist religious publication Sojourners that he no longer identifies as a Christian, also tweeted his support, saying “Maybe black sheep are not lost. Oh, they’re just pioneers.”

Feucht is correct in pointing out this nonsense is a deconstruction movement designed to undermine the effectiveness of the church. And it brings to mind the atmosphere of the last days.

An ongoing concept promoted by LGBT individuals is that of love, as in to love them means you must embrace their perversions.

They can use as many Christian catchphrases and concepts as they like, but the reality for a true Christian response to them is contained in I John 5:2 — “By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments.”

We can extend our love to these individuals, but not as fellow believers. Extending Christian fellowship and affirmation to them would place us with them in violation of God’s commandments.

Until then, our only response is to speak to them of repentance toward God and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ (Acts 20:21) and be willing, if needed, to rescue them from a house fire or provide needed food or some such thing.

Otherwise, they, claiming Christ or not, through their actions, warrant our rebuke and adamant opposition to all aspects of their sinful behavior. Christian drag queen, indeed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.




Drag Queen Flamy Grant Tops iTunes Christian Music Charts After Twisted Social Media Stunt
Suspected Serial Killer Caught Thanks to One Detail Hiding in Plain Sight
'The View' Seemingly Clueless About Latest Biden Investigation, Compares It to Bud Light Boycott
State Official Says He Was Kicked Out of School Board Meeting by 'Extremists,' Video Shows Something Else Entirely
Government's Mustang Roundup Ends in Shock - 11 Horses Horrifically Dead After Bureau Tries to 'Save' Them
See more...

Conversation