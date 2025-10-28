Share
President Donald Trump and his granddaughter, Kai Trump, walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as they prepare to depart on Sept. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

'A Dream of Mine': Donald Trump's Granddaughter Set to Make Her LPGA Tour Debut

 By Bryan Chai  October 28, 2025 at 3:58pm
When it comes to President Donald Trump and his immediate family, people probably have no shortage of descriptors for them.

“Rich,” “powerful,” “MAGA,” “tall” — especially in Barron’s case — “Republican,” and “Mar-a-Lago” are all terms you’d associate with the Trumps.

One term you don’t hear about as often? “Sports fans” — despite it being undeniably true.

(Trump has been pigeonholed with not liking sports after his feuds with liberal sports teams not wanting to visit the White House from his first term.)

The truth of the matter is that the president loves sports, or at least enough to comment on them:

From combat sports and scripted sports (Did you know Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer?) to football and fútbol, Trump likes his sports.

But no sport holds a greater place in the president’s heart than pasture pool — and that apparently extends to the rest of his family.

Do you like golf?

Kai Trump, a rising social media star in her own right, is an avid golfer and is committed to play at the University of Miami. She’s also Trump’s granddaughter, and the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife.

That resume is about to get a bit longer, however, as Kai Trump is also set to make her ballyhooed LPGA Tour debut.

Kai Trump will be making her first LPGA appearance as a sponsor invitation to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, per the LPGA itself.

The young Trump’s aforementioned popularity played a role in this invitation.

“With a mission to grow the game of golf to younger and more diverse audiences, Trump has more than 6 million combined followers across social media (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and X). She also recently founded her own apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports,” the LPGA said.

Kai Trump also took to X to post about the big moment, which will take place in November.

“It has been a dream of mine to compete at the professional level,” Trump said.

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November,” Trump told the LPGA. “This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

Trump will joins previously announced tournament sponsor invitations, Wake Forest senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen and Northwestern All-American Lauryn Nguyen.

